Unique activities wrap-up Black History Month

Philately, the collection and study of postage stamps, is the order of the day as the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center celebrates Black History Month with a presentation of the collection of Macon native Newton Collier, who owns most of the stamps that feature African-Americans.
A stamp collector for more than 40 years, Collier made philately a full-time hobby after he retired five years ago. He will display many stamps in his collection, make a presentation about the history of stamps featuring African-Americans, and demonstrate how other countries honor African-Americans on stamps.
Although Collier’s specialty is the stamps of Cuba, he will focus on U.S. stamps only. They feature Harriet Tubman, Madam C.J. Walker, Katherine Dunham, Rube Foster (Negro National League organizer), Ernest Just (Omega Psi Phi fraternity co-founder), Mark Matthews (last of the Buffalo Soldiers), Thurgood Marshall (who once stayed in the Moseley home) and others.
An added attraction is the recessed mahogany carvings of Donald Druitt, former director of Macon-Bibb national emergency management agencies. The beauty of Druitt’s carvings cannot be adequately described in words.
See the Collier collection and Druitt carvings at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Call 478-742-6409 for more information.
Wilson’s Raiders
The Georgia African Brigade was comprised of three regiments of former slaves organized by Gen. James Harrison Wilson during his Civil War march through Georgia and Alabama. Learn more during the final presentation by Lonnie Davis at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ocmulgee National Monument.
Happy 46th!
A local music scene landmark — also one of Georgia’s remaining historic music venues — celebrates its anniversary next week. Grant’s Lounge, seating only 75 patrons when it opened in 1971, served as an incubator for what was then a new music genre. Now billed as “The Original Home of Southern Rock,” the establishment hosted the Allman Brothers Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Wet Willie and others during their early days.
Starting Wednesday, four days of activities are scheduled, including a Customer Appreciation Night, a Wall of Fame presentation, jam sessions, giveaways and an announcement about future plans for the historic building. On March 4, local teenagers will attend an afternoon music workshop and give a free performance that evening.
Proceeds go to the Mentors Project of Bibb County, which provides support to public school students. Call 478-746-9191 for more information.
Of Special Note
Recycling helps the homeless during a new initiative by Genesis Joy House, the non-profit that supports homeless female veterans. The organization, which offers the first transitional housing facility for women in Middle Georgia, is appealing to anyone who discards used printer toner cartridges to donate them. It’s free! Call 478-918-7606 to make a donation or to learn more.
