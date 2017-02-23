Macon Pops’ showcases music of Ray Charles at fundraising concert

Steve Moretti and Matt Catingub, founders of Macon Pops, are working together to create a special type of magic. Their performances are “hand created” and fresh, with audiences around the country taking notice.
Moretti, who is also the drummer for Macon Pops, is passionate about the shows he helps create, including their Friday night fundraiser performance at the Cox Capitol Theatre.
Here, we basically invite people to come as they are, dance, dine, drink and have a great time. That is something no other orchestra or organization is doing in the country. It’s happening right here in Macon. This is very much born here and we are proud of that.
“The one thing that separates Macon Pops from a conventional orchestra is that all of our shows are hand created. We don’t buy a packaged show. Matt writes the charts for every single song,” said Moretti. “We incorporate technology and record tracks with the orchestra. There is a lot of production. There are live images and lighting. The great thing, as we wrap up our fourth season, is that some of our shows have been picked up as far away as Canada and Japan.”
The upcoming fundraiser, Moretti said, will help “pay for the rest of the season,” and will be “completely different from our normal shows.” The concert will feature the music of Ray Charles.
“For those of us in the contemporary pops orchestra field, which is what we are all about, there really is not any greater performer than Ray Charles,” said Catingub, who also serves as the conductor of the Macon Pops.
Ray Charles “crossed so many style lines and was an innovator at a time when not many people were doing it. He was initially known as a great R&B vocalist, then he turned the world on its ear with his country music. He was known as a jazz musician, then a pop musician, then a rock musician. This is a perfect artist to honor,” Catingub said.
Two local artists, Charles Davis and Kim Epps, will be joining the Macon Pops for this performance. Davis is a singer-songwriter based in Macon and has performed in a variety of events around Middle Georgia, including Bragg Jam. Epps is a Grammy Urban Music Award Winner and was a semi-finalist on “American Idol,” according to a news release.
Catingub went on to express his gratitude to Middle Georgia for supporting the Macon Pops and their unconventional approach to orchestra music.
“What we are doing in Macon is very unique to just about any city in the country, if not the world. Only a few conventional orchestras take the chance to do what we do, and the community has really come alive and embraced us. We are really proud of our community and we need their support to keep going,” Catingub said.
About the Friday concert, Catigub said there’s no need to dress up. Just be ready to drink, dance and have some fun.
Macon Pops Fundraiser Concert
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St.
Cost: $30-$75
Information: maconpops.com
