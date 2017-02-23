Macon Pops: The Music of Ray Charles
Friday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Macon Pops promises a new and exciting twist on the orchestral experience — one that “includes not only brilliant musical performances, but also the element of casual fun.” For this iteration of that idea, they’re taking on the music of Ray Charles. Local musicians Charles Davis and Kim Epps will be featured, and the event will be catered by El Camino, because everyone knows that Ray Charles loved tacos. Fake news? Maybe. Whatever the case, don’t miss the chance to see a world-class orchestra in an intimate setting. Doors: 6:30 p.m./Show: 7:30 p.m. $30-$75.
The Vineyard Band
Friday at Ampersand Guild Hall
While the Vineyard Band plays country music, they claim influences as diverse as “Pink Floyd to Patsy Cline, the Beatles to Johnny Cash, John Prine to Sublime, and all three Hanks.” They call it “real, down to earth, authentic music” that “quenches thirst, much like a vineyard provides fruit for wine.” And with the band composed of three siblings, you’ll definitely hear some great harmony singing. This is a digital album release show, so there might be holograms. You’ll have to go to find out. 7:30 p.m. $5.
The Big Bird Bash
Saturday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
This year’s Big Bird Bash is bigger and better than ever. In the past, it’s featured classy events like a beer olympics and something called the “Hummingbird 5X,” which combined drinking copious amounts of booze with competitive running — two activities that are apparently not mutually exclusive. This year, the music lineup also has been beefed up. National touring act the Heavy Pets headlines, with support by the Fritz and six local acts, including DJs B3 and Wet Paint, Bootz & Katz, Choir of Babble, Some Kids, Hindsight, the Bearcats and Analog Existence. Food is available if you still have the stomach for it after the beer olympics. 5 p.m. $5.
Futurebirds with T. Hardy Morris
Thursday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
As Tom Haverford would say, “Fried chicken is fri-fri-chicky-chick. Chicken parm is chicky-chicky-parm-parm. Chicken cacciatore? chicky-catch. I call eggs pre-birds, or Futurebirds.” Much like an egg, the music that the Futurebirds makes is versatile and delicious anyway you cook it. Is it country? Is it rock ‘n’ roll? Who cares. It’s more filling than a six-egg omelet. Macon favorite and Dead Confederate ex-pat T. Hardy Morris opens (pre-pre-birds?) the show. Doors: 7 p.m./Show: 8 p.m. $10.
Denny Hanson
Thursday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
There’s a story (legend? tall tale?) that’s told around Macon that involves Denny Hanson’s first public gig in which he showed up at a Rivalry’s open mic night with a microwave in tow and proceeded to play the thing for an increasingly befuddled crowd. The story goes that he was kicked out and told to keep it in the kitchen. I guess he was before his time. Since then, Denny’s learned to play all the other instruments and even sing a little, too. He’ll be showing off his skills for locals only night that’s described as the “least intimate and least acoustic session ever.” 10 p.m. Free.
