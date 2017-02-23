Talented cast unites Irish Dance with rock music

Rock music combines with Irish dance in “Rockin’ Road to Dublin,” coming Saturday to the Grand Opera House.
“We bring a wee bit of Dublin with a rockin’ edge to the stage,” co-creator Chris Smith said in a news release.
Smith, a percussionist who performs with the Celtic rock band the American Rogues, worked with Irish Dance World Champion Scott Doherty to produce the show, which also features three-time international Irish dance champion Ashley Smith as lead female dancer. Smith was the youngest American woman ever to win the world title in 2004 when she was named World Irish Step Dancing Champion in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
The show tells a love story through the song lyrics performed by lead vocalists Megan Browning and Brett Benowitz.
“It’s truly the music that gets the audience on their feet,” said Doherty, who has performed with well-known Irish dance shows Riverdance and Lord of the Dance.
“Rockin’ Road to Dublin”
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25
Where: Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St.
Cost: $30-$45
Information: thegrandmacon.com
