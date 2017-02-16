February a bountiful month

Mark your calendars, folks. Macon’s hugely popular Friends of the Library Old Book Sale is less than two weeks away. Happening March 2-5 (with a preview party for members of the Friends on March 1) in Central City Park, this annual event not only draws thousands but supports some of the most vital programs in our community.
Since the Friends is a volunteer organization, it could use your help. For as little as $25, you can be a member (and be eligible for the Preview Party), meet lots of great people and do your bit to save the world. Learn more at friendsofthelibrarymacon.com.
THEATER AND FILM
February is always one of the two most bountiful months of the entertainment year, and this year’s line-up is especially loaded. Theater Macon will be opening Somerset Maugham’s “The Constant Wife” on Friday night, while at the Douglass Theatre is the film version of the August Wilson play “Fences” (produced at Theatre Macon several years ago).
On Sunday, the Douglass will host the HD broadcast of George Bernard Shaw’s “Saint Joan” from Great Britain. On Feb. 24, the Douglass’ Black History Month Film Series will present “I Am Not Your Negro,” based on James Baldwin’s unfinished novel.
STUDENTS TRAVEL, PLAY HOST
The students from Mercer University’s Townsend School of Music and the McDuffie Center for Strings have been practicing, so it should be no surprise that the group is performing at Carnegie Hall this weekend. For recreation they’ll be seeing “Rusalka” at the Metropolitan Opera. The rest of us will have to wait until Feb. 25, when the HD broadcast of this Dvorak opera arrives at the Douglass.
When the McDuffie group returns, they won’t have to wait long for NPR’s “Performance Today” to arrive at Mercer to help celebrate the center’s 10th anniversary.
MORE NEWS
▪ Opening just days ago at Atlanta’s High Museum is “Cross Country,” comprising over 190 works by more than 80 of America’s most famous artists.
▪ New legislation supports Georgia’s music industry. On Georgia Music Day, state Rep. Amy Carter introduced HB155, called the Georgia Music Investment Act, a bill that would offer tax credits for Georgia-made music projects.
▪ The Middle Georgia Art Association celebrates its 50th anniversary Friday night with a champagne reception at its Ingleside Avenue gallery.
▪ On Thursday, Mercer music will present its second annual Composer’s Recital, featuring works by Bethany Moss, Mary Lathem, Nathan Holmes, Kyle Wegner, Quentin Clifford, Beauregard Palmer, Zach Smith and Denzel Washington. The latter already has won a scholarship for his Symphony No. 1.
