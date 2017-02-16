Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
2 Finger Jester: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Jack Topht, Franky D, Black Majik and Rockie: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Jacob Powell: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
The Macon Brothers Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.
Matt Brantley Band with Cranford Hollow: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Micah Moore and Bobby Ferguson: 5/4 Music Space, 340 Walnut St., 478-227-0806.
Natural Jam: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Saturday
2 Finger Jester: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Radio Romance: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Rich King and Wild Horse: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Skeeterz: AP’s Hidden Hideaway, 4274 Broadway, 478-781-5656.
Southern Outlaws: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Sunday
Real Dom, Vail and Jade Poppyfield: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Tuesday
Terror Pigeon, Rareluth and Jack & Yoda: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Thursday
Chris Taylor: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Daniel NeSmith: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
