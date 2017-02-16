Renaissance 2030, Micah Moore and Bobby Ferguson
Friday at 5/4 Music Space
Three bands. One dream: to play tunes under those bright lights in fashion that takes their big dreams straight to the video screen. Are you going to deny them? Are you prepared to be labeled the “crusher of dreams”? Caroline would not approve that message. Doors at 7 p.m./Show at 8 p.m. $5.
Matt Brantley Band with Cranford Hollow
Friday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
Whiskey. Beards. Country. Lots of hair. Trucker hats. Cold beer. Rock. Hittin’ the road. All of these things are important to Cranford Hollow, but the most important thing to them is the folks they meet along the way. Don’t disappoint them. They’re coming all the way down from the Carolinas. Middle Georgia’s own Matt Brantley Band (MBB ... see what they did there?) will close out the show, bringing a live show that recently earned them a nomination at the 11th Hour Reader’s choice awards. 10 p.m. $5.
Jacob Powell
Saturday at the Crazy Bull
Armed with a guitar and some tunes, a simple man from a small town in Tennessee returns to Macon to entertain the masses at the house of Crazy Bull. One legend has it that Jacob built his first guitar out of an opossum carcass, some twine and an old bottle of moonshine. Another story states that Hank Williams is his third cousin on his mama’s side, once removed. Both of the previous sentences are false, but the one that follows is not. Show starts at 8 p.m.
Justin Hayward
Sunday at the Grand Opera House
Moody Blues reference alert! This night in white satin will not occur on a Tuesday afternoon, but on a Sunday evening. There’s no confirmation that Justin will play a blue guitar at the show, but he may play “Blue Guitar.” Your wildest dreams may come true and work may be a little brighter on Monday. Though he may just be a singer in a rock ‘n’ roll band, I bet Justin knows you’re out there somewhere. Don’t disappoint him. He seems like a sensitive fella.7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46.
Real Dom, Vail and Jade Poppyfield
Sunday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Sunday night shows at Fresh Produce Music Hall are one of the best ways for young hepcats to kick off the week. If Real Dom’s live show is as good as his tank top game, that set is gonna be lit up like a Christmas tree in a bonfire. Vail is the solo work of Chicago’s Emily Kempf, who also has worked with the aforementioned Real Dom. Former Maconite, now ATLalien Jade Poppyfield returns to her old haunts to melt some faces and move some feet with her signature sonic blend. 9 p.m. $5.
