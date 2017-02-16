Moody Blues singer Hayward to perform solo

Singer-songwriter Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues will perform Sunday at the Grand Opera House on The Wind of Heaven Tour.
Hayward is touring is in support of his latest solo album, “All The Way,” on which the song “The Wind of Heaven” can be found. The song is “about a wounded warrior who has left his soul on the battlefield and is having a difficult time adjusting to being back home. It is dedicated to all of those who have served their country,” according to his website.
In addition to other new music, songs on the album include fan favorites “Blue Guitar,” originally recorded with the rock band 10cc; a live version of “I Dreamed Last Night,” originally on the “Blue Jays” album; “Gypsy,” recorded with an Italian string quartet; and “Nights in White Satin,” his classic hit from the Moody Blues’ “Days of Future Past” album.
Justin Hayward
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19
Where: Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St.
Cost: $46-$58.50
Information: thegrandmacon.com
