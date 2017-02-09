Vince Gill returns to serenade Macon fans six years later

If you missed the opportunity to hear music legend Vince Gill in concert six years ago, on his last stop in Macon, you’ll have another chance next week.
One of the most popular singers in modern country music, Gill’s songwriting skills, world-class guitar playing and captivating tenor have kept audiences enthralled since his work with the band Pure Prairie League in 1979.
Since then, Gill has recorded more than 20 studio albums, charted over 40 singles on the U.S. Billboard charts, and has sold more than 26 million albums. He has been honored by the Country Music Association with 18 CMA Awards, including two Entertainer of the Year awards and five Male Vocalist awards. Gill also has earned 20 Grammy Awards — more than any other male country music artist.
On his website, Gill offers his thoughts about making music: “Forty years into this, it’s still as much fun as it’s ever been to play music. At the end of the day, what I get excited about is doing something I haven’t done before. When I record a song, I feel successful if I’ve accomplished something new.”
“Down to My Last Bad Habit,” his 18th studio album, gave Gill the chance to include a variety of musical styles, from the jazzy “One More Mistake I Made,” to the blues of “Make You Feel Real Good,” and the 1970s inspired “I Can’t Do This.”
Whatever style he uses, Gill said he is confident that his new record will appeal to fans old and new.
“I was meant to play music,” Gill said on his website. “And I don’t want to leave anything in the bag.”
While Gill certainly has enough material to last a lifetime, he is driven by the desire to create new music. Known for his pitch-perfect notes on love ballads like “Look At Us” and songs of anguish and heartbreak such as “Worlds Apart,” Gill focuses on showcasing his high standards: “I just sing the way I sing, and play the way I play. All the notes matter to me.”
Vince Gill
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: City Auditorium, 415 First St.
Cost: $39 and up
Information: ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000
