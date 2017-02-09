The Mammoths with People Exist
Friday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
The Mammoths combine elements of psychedelia, the blues and straight rock ‘n’ roll to bring you “face-melting guitar licks, hard-hitting drum beats and soulful vocals.” Alex Vallejo of the Austin Music Foundation says their live show reminds him of a young Led Zeppelin. Lots of sweat. Lots of hair. People Exist is a Macon supergroup of sorts, featuring members who have played with the likes of Choir of Babble, Madre Padre, sunDollars, Dalmatian and Floco Torres. 10 p.m. $5.
Marc and Ted Broussard
Wednesday at the Cox Capitol
Theatre
At the young age of 22, Marc Broussard released his major-label debut, an album that prompted the L.A. Times to say, “the guy can really sing, with power, nuance and class. Anybody got a phone book? I’d listen to him hum a few pages.” That record, as well as the few that followed, established Broussard as an authentic Southern soul singer and songwriting force. A decade later, he’s still at it, but the circumstances have changed. Broussard’s new album, “A Life Worth Living,” shows the maturity of the songwriter, containing themes of home, family and “the minutiae of everyday life.” Doors: 7 p.m./Show: 8 p.m. $15-$20.
Let it Be: A Celebration of the Music of the Beatles
Wednesday at the Grand Opera House
The New York Times calls Let It Be “outstanding” and “the best Beatles show yet.” Ostensibly that’s no hyperbole and includes shows by the actual Beatles. To be fair, though, the actual Beatles didn’t do too much touring. But Let It Be is the next best thing. The actors are actually British and the Paul character is actually left-handed. How’s that for authenticity? This is the greatest hits show that the Beatles never performed, spanning the length of their career, from “I Want to Hold Your Hand” to “The Long and Winding Road.” 7:30 p.m. $47.50.
Denny Hanson
Thursday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
There’s a story (a legend? a tall tale?) that’s told around Macon that involves Denny Hanson’s public first gig in which he showed up at a Rivalry’s open mic night with a microwave in tow and proceeded to play the thing for an increasingly befuddled crowd. The story goes that he was kicked out and told to keep it in the kitchen. I guess he was before his time. Since then, Denny’s learned to play other instruments and even sing a little, too. He’ll be showing off his skills for locals only night, which is described as the “least intimate and least acoustic session ever.” 10 p.m. Free.
Vince Gill
Thursday at the City Auditorium
Vince Gill got his start playing and singing bluegrass and later found some recognition with country rockers Pure Prairie League (remember “Amie”?), but it wasn’t until the 1990s that he really hit his stride. He found success with crossover songwriting that was strongly grounded in tradition and ended up with more Country Music Association awards than any other performer in history and 14 Grammys, which ties him with Chet Atkins for the most ever. He’s a helluva guitar player, too. Last time he was around these parts, he proved it on Duane Allman’s Les Paul Goldtop. 7:30 p.m. $36-$56.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
Get your event listed
Fax: 478-744-4385; Email: out&about@macon.com
Comments