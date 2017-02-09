‘Let It Be’ brings Beatles’ music back to stage

Fans of John, Paul, George and Ringo will get another chance to hear their music Wednesday when “Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of the Beatles” comes to the Grand Opera House.
Featuring more than 40 of the Beatles’ songs, the show is presented in two parts; the first half “is comprised of favorites from the Beatles career,” including “Hard Day’s Night,” “Day Tripper,” “Twist and Shout,” “Get Back,” “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” and “Strawberry Fields,” according to a news release. The second half imagines a re-united band 10 years after their break-up, on what would have been John Lennon’s 40th birthday, and includes “Back in the USSR,” “Live and Let Die,” “Got to Get you Into My Life,” “My Sweet Lord” and “Hey Jude.”
“Let It Be” debuted in 2012 in London and came to North America in 2015, with the second half of the show being revamped in 2016.
“Let It Be”
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St.
Cost: $47.50
Information: thegrandmacon.com
