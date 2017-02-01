Out & About

February 1, 2017 7:01 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

AGYN with Sequoyah Murray, Nonconnah and more: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Bonnie Blue with American Boulevard: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Hugh, Chris and Lewis from Broadcast 90: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.

Loose Skrews: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Outshyne: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Sister Sandoz, the Story Continues, Gravel and more: Seven, 428 Second St., 478-994-6651.

Saturday

8 Second Ride: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Chuck Courtenay: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Corey Smith with Muscadine Bloodline: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Southbound Mojo: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Sumilan with Bootz and Katz: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Yester Daze Rock Band: AP’s Hidden Hideaway, 4274 Broadway, 478-781-5656.

Sunday

Rat Babies, Tamagawa, Oldine, Strep Torso and more: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Wednesday

Suicide Magnets, Diabolical Fiend and Eskizo: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Thursday

Matt Moncrief: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Sabir, Allen Thomas, Whoaa and more: 5/4 Music Space, 340 Walnut St., 478-227-0806.

