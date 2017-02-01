Bonnie Blue with American Boulevard
Friday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
This Jacksonville, Florida-based band should feel right at home with the lovers of Southern rock who roam around these parts. These guys throw rock, blues, jazz, soul, country and fusion into a well-worn cauldron to produce a sonic gumbo that has graced the stages of Magnolia Fest, Wanee, Swamptown Get Down, Jax Beach and plenty of stages throughout the Southeast. These guys are pumped to get to Macon and make some racket. Get out your dancing shoes and join the party. 10 p.m. $5.
Corey Smith with Muscadine Bloodline
Saturday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Corey Smith’s career has come a long way since he started playing music during his breaks from being a high school social studies teacher, working fervently to break into the music business by hocking T-shirts and CDs in the early 2000s. Get your learn on with Mr. Smith and bring some dancing shoes. Country duo Muscadine Bloodline opens the evening. P.S.: Corey Smith hails from Jefferson. Show your Peach State pride and party at the same time. #GAMusic. Doors 7 p.m./Show 8 p.m. $25.
The Blackfoot Gypsies and Daniel Nesmith
Saturday at the Magnolia Music and Medicine Show in Eastman
The Magnolia Music and Medicine Show has been going down in Eastman for years now, attracting a bevy of local and touring talent. The Gypsies claim to “make music you can believe in, not just fall for.” Don’t stop believing, especially if you’re a small town girl living in a lonely world leaving on the midnight train heading anywhere. Hop on that train (or in your car) and head on down the road for a rock ‘n’ roll show. Daniel Nesmith of Back City Woods will start out the evening. 6 p.m. $10.
Chuck Courtenay
Saturday at the Crazy Bull
Ole Chuck may have a fancy-sounding last name, but this guy is about as salt of the earth as they come. Hailing from the Spanish moss-covered streets of Savannah, Chuck discovered a love for music at an early age, immersing himself in the records of Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings and Vern Gosdin. 8 p.m.
Rat Babies, Tamagawa, Oldin, B*tong, Strep Torso and Janet
Sunday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
A name like Rat Babies evokes a certain feeling. If that feeling is loud, then you can trust your instincts. Several of the bands on this bill aren’t from around here. In fact, here’s to hoping our fearless leader will allow them to make it through customs. Join the resistance by supporting a bill with acts from other countries. Also, there are six bands for five bucks. Can’t beat that deal. Viva la revolution and great deals on music! 9 p.m. $5.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
Get your event listed
Fax: 478-744-4385; Email: out&about@macon.com
