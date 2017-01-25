Justin Moore: ‘Nothing compares to 15,000 people singing along’

Justin Moore and Lee Brice, two of country music’s most dynamic performers, will bring their co-headlined “American Made” tour to the Macon Coliseum on Saturday. They will be joined by special guest William Michael Morgan.
Moore, who released his fourth album “Kinda Don’t Care” in August, said he is looking forward to bringing “American Made” to his fans.
“Lee and I have known each other and admired each other from afar for a while now,” Moore said in a recent phone interview. “Lee said it about me and I echo the sentiment about him — he’s one of the great singers around.”
With hits including “You Look Like I Need a Drink,” “Small Town USA,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Point at You” and “Lettin’ the Night Roll,” plus two Gold-certified albums in “Justin Moore” and “Outlaws Like Me,” Moore has tapped into the pulse of modern American country music.
“Passion, music-wise, is contagious with the fan base,” Moore said. He compared the excitement of playing live and the connection to fans with playing sports in high school.
“Playing sports in high school and the adrenaline from that is something you can’t put into words. The only thing that has compared is singing live,” he said. “It’s the same feeling when I began singing in a club with 15 people when I was 18 and it has continued. It has never gone away and I hope it never does. It evokes emotion in the connection with the fans that you can’t totally explain. It’s cool and rewarding as an artist. And, nothing compares to 15,000 people singing along with you at the top of their lungs.”
Lee Brice is a multiple Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association award winner with a Grammy nomination and six RIAA platinum singles to his credit. Five No. 1 hits, including “I Drive Your Truck,” “Drinking Class” and “I Don’t Dance” have cemented his popularity with fans and helped him sell more than 10 million singles.
“We’re ready,” Moore said about the concert in Macon. “If you’re yourself and you’re real, you never have to fake it. It’s our job to go out and throw a party for a couple of hours. If we’re having a good time on stage, it’s infectious. It’s a cool tour package to go to.”
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 28
Where: Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive
Cost: $29.75-$59.75
Information: maconcentreplex.org
