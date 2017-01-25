Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
African-Americana, the Hollow and Some Kids: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.
Matt Brantley Band: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Michael Stacey: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Stereotype: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Wes Heath: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Saturday
Jared Ashley: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
NSP: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Sister Sandoz, Hindsight and more: 5/4 Music Space, 340 Walnut St., 478-227-0806.
Stereotype: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Zale and Jacks River Band: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Sunday
Open Fields and Wakeful: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Thursday
Bantley Harris: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
