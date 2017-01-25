Out & About

January 25, 2017 7:00 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

African-Americana, the Hollow and Some Kids: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.

Matt Brantley Band: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Michael Stacey: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Stereotype: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Wes Heath: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Saturday

Jared Ashley: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

NSP: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Sister Sandoz, Hindsight and more: 5/4 Music Space, 340 Walnut St., 478-227-0806.

Stereotype: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Zale and Jacks River Band: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Sunday

Open Fields and Wakeful: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Thursday

Bantley Harris: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

