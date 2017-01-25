African-Americana with the Hollow and Some Kids
Friday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
The “buy local” or “support local” movement shouldn’t be limited to fresh produce and locally owned storefronts — though supporting those efforts are probably a great idea as well. The Cox Capitol Theatre is bringing in not one, not two, but three local acts to play for what will undoubtedly be an eclectic evening of music. African-Americana comes armed with a new single, newcomers the Hollow with a new EP and Some Kids will be bringing enough facial hair to cover the stage. Turn off your TV, get off the couch and come check out some local music in a historic theater. Doors 8 p.m./Show 9 p.m. $10.
After 7
Saturday at the City Auditorium
The Tubman Museum proudly presents, for the 21st year, its annual jazz-themed fundraiser, “All That Jazz.” This year’s featured act, After 7, is comprised of Melvin and Kevon Edmonds, Jason Edmonds and Keith Mitchell. Interesting sidenote: The Edmonds brothers are the siblings of R&B singer-songwriter-producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds. You know, THAT “Babyface.” The event also will feature food, drink and party-time inciting AJ the DJ on the ones and twos, spinning all the hits required for you and yours to dance the night away. This is a guilt-free night out that also supports a treasure in our community, the one and only Tubman Museum. 7 p.m. $35 balcony seats.
Stay Here, the Story Continues, Failing Acts of Society, Hindsight and Sister Sandoz
Saturday at 5/4 Music Space
If you’re into value shopping, $10 gets you five bands. Wal-mart can’t even beat those prices. Quite frankly, if there were any more bands on this bill, it would have to be called a festival (pretty sure there’s a statute somewhere to back up this claim). While this show offers more bang for your buck than most, let’s talk about the sonic expectations. Punk and metal abounds with this lineup of heavy-hitting locals. Start practicing your circle pit maneuvers, cuz’ this one will get rowdy. Earplugs recommended, but not required. 7 p.m. $10.
Open Fields with Wakeful
Sunday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
While Open Fields hails from the land of Bill Clinton, their expansive and trippy soundscapes are far from what most would call Southern music. That being said, somehow, some way, they do manage to capture the wide open spaces many of us cherish about the South, creating a sound that they describe as “green spaces without fences” to create an absolutely lovely, often hypnotic psychedelic stew that is best consumed all at once. Head back, eyes closed. Local gitfiddle maestros Wakeful open the evening. 9 p.m. $5.
McDuffie Student Concert
Monday at Mercer University’s Bell House Salon
With all of the music history and happenings ‘round these parts, it’s easy to overlook the fact that we have world-class-classical-musicians-in-training right here at Mercer University’s McDuffie Center for Strings. Better yet, they play free concerts on a regular basis. This one is at the Bell House Salon, which is where that crazy hippie band with “brothers” in their name took a picture for one of their album covers. Mind blown? Cool. The point: Get your culture on for free at yet another significant music location here in Middle Georgia so you can brag about it around the water cooler on Tuesday. 7 p.m. Free.
