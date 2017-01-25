Macon Civic Club revue benefits local charities

The Macon Civic Club will present its 56th annual musical revue beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Grand Opera House.
This year’s show, “Downtown,” features 21 songs, including Petula Clark’s “Downtown,” Garth Brooks’ “The Dance,” Billy Joel’s “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” and Aretha Franklin and Duane Allman’a “The Weight.”
“My wife and I came up with the theme and chose all the songs. We wanted to latch onto something that’s a hot topic, and the revitalization of downtown Macon is a big thing right now, so we thought it would be a good idea to bring awareness and raise money,” show chairman Rob Wilkin said.
All of the performers are club members and their wives, and the show includes dance and comedy in addition to the music. Proceeds will be donated to many local charities, including Theatre Macon, Jay’s Hope, the Otis Redding Foundation and Central Georgia Autism.
“Downtown”
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1-4
Where: Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St.
Cost: $15-$40
Information: thegrandmacon.com
