January 18, 2017 7:42 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

8 Second Ride: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.

Cale Tyson with the Guide Stones: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Cosmic Charlie: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Dam Fi No: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Free Lance Ruckus: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.

Leroy Ace Miller and Renaissance 2030: Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor, 478-621-7758.

Trey Teem and Drew Parker: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Saturday

The Quaildogs with Hindsight: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Scott Brantley: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Some Kids: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Soulosophy: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.

Travis Denning: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Sunday

DJ Y-Fii and DJ B3: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Monday

Ultra Bunny, Taped Fist and the Story Continues: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Thursday

Billy Robinson: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Forced into Femininity, Tann Jones, Prince Gabby and more: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Matt Rogers: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

