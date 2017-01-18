Cale Tyson with the Guide Stones
Friday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
Rolling Stone calls Cale Tyson “old school, sad-b****rd country for a new generation of excited country fans,” and he’s been compared to anything from Hank Williams Sr. to Gram Parsons. It’s safe to say that you won’t find Tyson sporting a mesh-backed Yeti hat singing songs about drinking beer out of a Yeti cooler on the tailgate of a truck with a Yeti sticker on the back window. This is the whiskey-soaked, high and lonesome, pearl buttons side of country. Guide Stones, a new project from Daniel NeSmith of Back City Woods, open the show. 10 p.m. $5.
Cosmic Charlie
Friday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Athens is a long way from the Haight-Ashbury heartland of Grateful Dead lore, but that didn’t stop the kids from Cosmic Charlie in their pursuit to create a “Dead cover band for folks that are ambivalent about Dead cover bands.” To do that, they stay away from playing exact replications of the original songs. Rather, they “tap into the Dead’s energy and style as a foundation on which to build.” Either that, or they slipped a little something into the Kool-Aid. Doors: 7 p.m./Show: 8 p.m. $12-$15.
Sunday Funday: DJ Artists Battle
Sunday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Here’s a concept show from the fine folks at Fresh Produce Music Hall. The idea is to get two DJs together to battle. But, this isn’t your ordinary kind of battle. Each DJ — Y-Fii and B3 for this show — get to choose only three artists to showcase in their sets, no more, no less. Three shall be the number of artists thou shalt count, and the number of the counting shall be three. Four shalt thou not count, neither count thou two, excepting that thou then proceed to three. Five is right out. Once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then the DJ Artists Battle begins! 9 p.m.
Tavernsong: Beer and Hymns
Sunday at Bearfoot Tavern
Jim White once famously sang that “a bar is just a church where they serve beer.” But what if the church served beer? The folks at Beer and Hymns Macon are trying to make that happen. They’re inviting everyone — whether you’re a regular church-goer or someone who wouldn’t dare venture into such a place — out to Bearfoot Tavern for an evening of song. And beer. Did I mention beer? Even if you don’t know the hymns by heart, you’re invited to come sing along. The beer will help with that. 6 p.m. Free.
Ultrabunny, Taped Fist and the Story Continues
Monday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Normally it would be considered a dangerous health scare if blood was coming out of your ears, but for an Ultrabunny show, that’s just a sign that you’re listening right. The Connecticut duo of Bobby Bunny and Malcolm Tent founded the state’s “most infamous band” BunnyBrains in 1988, but decided to kick it up a notch with Ultrabunny, which was formed in 2002. A new century calls for more bunnies, I guess. Death awaits your ears with nasty, big pointy teeth! 9 p.m. $5.
