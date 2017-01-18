Black Jacket Symphony performs ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ album

A new kind of concert experience awaits Middle Georgia classic rock fans as the Black Jacket Symphony presents Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” on Saturday at the Grand Opera House.
Performed in two sets, the show begins with the entire “album being re-created as a true symphonic piece,” according to a news release. Greatest hits of the album’s original artists are played in the second act, which opens with a light show accompanying the concert.
Musicians performing the Black Jacket Symphony are handpicked and “do whatever it takes to musically reproduce the album,” the release said.
Guitarists Roger “Syd” Barrett, Roger Waters and David Gilmour formed Pink Floyd in the 1960s along with percussionist Nick Mason and keyboardist Rick Wright. Released in 1973, “The Dark Side of the Moon” was their most commercially successful album, according to their website, and included such songs as “The Great Gig in the Sky,” “Money” and “Time.”
The Black Jacket Symphony
When: 8 p.m. Jan. 21
Where: Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St.
Cost: $25 and $30 in advance
Information: thegrandmacon.com
