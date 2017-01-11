Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
The Bitteroots: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Bobby Compton: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Drivin N Cryin with Greyhounds and Josh Roberts & the Hinges: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
From Within: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
John Stanley Band: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.
Sean Hamilton and Jack n Yoda: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Stone Senate: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Saturday
The Bitteroots: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
BOGO: Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor, 478-621-7758.
Holman Autry Band: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Radio Cult: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Riley Green: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Sister Sandoz, Wrath of a Dying Breed, Sugar Virus and more: the Back Porch Lounge, 2400 Riverside Drive, 478-745-8801.
Stone Senate: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Monday
Wakeful, Dumb Waiter, Hello Cobra and Subutech: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Thursday
Matt Moncrief: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Slow Parade: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Comments