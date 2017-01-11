Out & About

January 11, 2017 8:08 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

The Bitteroots: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Bobby Compton: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Drivin N Cryin with Greyhounds and Josh Roberts & the Hinges: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

From Within: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

John Stanley Band: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.

Sean Hamilton and Jack n Yoda: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Stone Senate: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Saturday

The Bitteroots: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

BOGO: Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor, 478-621-7758.

Holman Autry Band: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Radio Cult: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Riley Green: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Sister Sandoz, Wrath of a Dying Breed, Sugar Virus and more: the Back Porch Lounge, 2400 Riverside Drive, 478-745-8801.

Stone Senate: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Monday

Wakeful, Dumb Waiter, Hello Cobra and Subutech: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Thursday

Matt Moncrief: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Slow Parade: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

