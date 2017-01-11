Drivin N Cryin with Greyhounds and Josh Roberts & the Hinges
Friday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Since releasing their first record in 1986, Drivin N Cryin has been an integral part of Georgia music. Starting out as a key part of the Atlanta punk and rock ‘n’ roll scene at the 688 Club on Spring Street, the band would find widespread acclaim in the late 1980s and early ‘90s with hits like “Honeysuckle Blue” and “Straight to Hell.” Along the way, they’ve been through more guitarists than Spinal Tap has been through drummers, and they’re one of the last bands around who still knows what it means to really rock ‘n’ roll. Doors: 7 p.m./Show: 8 p.m. $15-$20.
Sean Hamilton and Jack n Yoda
Friday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Sean Hamilton is a percussionist, composer and improvisor, though not necessarily in that order. Or all three at once. He also does things like play evening-length pieces of music commissioned by himself, and he throws around terms like “unspecified instruments.” He’s served as an artist-in-residence with Leeds Improvised Music and Experimentation (LIME) in Leeds, United Kingdom, and as a featured performer at the Anxious Sound Series in New Orleans. If you like improvised music and drums, this is the place to be. 9 p.m. $3.
Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards
Friday at Ampersand Guild Hall
Lots of music gets classified as “folk” these days. But Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards are true folk musicians, in the banjo-toting, sing-along-leading sense. Consider this: Every summer they organize the Massachusetts Walking Tour, where they hike the roads and trails of the state to support the arts in local communities along the way. Each evening they stop over in yet another Massachusetts town, putting on a free concert there with local performers and fellow artists who accompany them on their journey. Pete Seeger would be proud. Come hear all about it at their artist talk and stick around for a show. My money is on a cover of “We Shall Overcome.” Artist talk: 4:30 p.m. Free/Show: 7 p.m. $5-$15.
Ogrefest 2017
Saturday at the Back Porch Lounge
Shrek: Metal shows are like onions. Donkey: They stink? Shrek: Yes. No. Donkey: Oh, metal shows make you cry? Shrek: No. Layers. Metal shows have layers. Onions have layers. You get it? They both have layers.
The layers of Ogrefest 2017, now in its third year, are Sister Sandoz, Wrath of a Dying Breed, Sugar Virus, Low Frequency Messiah, Kerry Walsh, Lunatic Fringe and United Slam of America. The greatest thing about this group of metalheads is that all of the bands are donating their time and giving all proceeds to Nick King, who has incurred a mountain of medical costs. The point: This group of bands may have hearts larger than their amplifiers. 6 p.m. Free (donations welcome).
Wakeful, Dumb Waiter, Hello Cobra and Subutech
Monday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
True story: Short on cash and in a fit of desperation, Bob and Doug McKenzie devise a scheme to get free Dunkin’ Donuts by placing their friendly pet mouse Skittles in a hollowed-out, stale jelly doughnut left over from the previous night’s doughnut binge and returning it as defective to their local store. Unbelievably, the plan somehow worked, and the fellas made off with a free sixer of jellies. But later, while playing Mortal Kombat at the arcade, strange things started happening to Bob and Doug. Lasers started shooting out of the game. Raiden turned into an evil hockey goalie. Doug expanded to 10 times his size. There was something weird in those donuts! If donuts were guitars and mice loved jazz, this show would be a lot like that story. 9 p.m. $5.
