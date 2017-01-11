Folk artists Mandeville and Richards to perform

Touring in support of their new CD, “Grain by Grain,” folk artists Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards will perform Friday night at Ampersand Guild Hall.
The new CD features their harmonies on songs including “Don’t Ever Stop Believing,” “Hang on to the Day,” “That’s the Way it Goes” and “Across the Morning.”
Inspired by artists such as Neil Young, Kate Wolf and Ian and Sylvia, Mandeville and Richards sing alongside a wide range of accompaniment, including guitar, harmonica, ukulele, clarinet, penny whistle and electric bass.
The Massachusetts-based artists released their first CD in 2006 and have been touring the eastern United States since 2010. They were showcased at the Northeast Folk Alliance in 2014, the Philadelphia Folk Festival in 2015 and the Southeast Folk Alliance in 2016.
The musicians also will be hosting an artist talk at the hall from 4:30-5:30 p.m. prior to their performance.
Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards
When: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor
Cost: $10 advance; $15 at door; $5 for students with ID at door
Information: ampersandguild.com
