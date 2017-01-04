‘Lightning’ brings world of gods to Grand stage

Percy Jackson will come to Middle Georgia for two performances of “The Lightning Thief” on Monday at the Grand Opera House as part of the GrandKids Arts Education series.
“The Lightning Thief” is based on the first book in Rick Riordan’s popular “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series and begins as Percy discovers he is a demigod — someone who is half human, half god. The play follows Percy as he becomes a suspect in the theft of Zeus’ master lightning bolt and tries to clear his name by finding the real thief.
Along the way, “Percy will have to do more than catch the true thief. He must come to terms with the father who abandoned him; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and unravel a treachery more powerful than the gods themselves,” according to a news release.
Performed by Theatreworks USA, “The Lightning Thief” is a musical featuring lyrics by Robert Rokicki. The show is approximately one hour long and is recommended for second-sixth graders.
“The Lightning Thief”
When: 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 9
Where: Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St.
Cost: $7
Information: thegrandmacon.com
Comments