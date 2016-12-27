Middle Georgians have many reasons to count our blessings

As you read this, there are only a few hours left in 2016 and I’m thinking about how fortunate we are to live in a community so rich in the arts. Perhaps this is a result of the seeds we’ve sown in the past. God only knows!
Whatever the reason, I’m grateful to live in an area of such abundance. Yes, abundance! Although we’ve endured many challenges in the past — and face many uncertainties in the future — we’re blessed with a heritage that is abundant in architecture, literature, theater, music and visual arts.
Macon is home to the largest multidisciplinary museum in the state, largest state sports hall of fame in America, and largest museum focused on black art, history and culture in the country.
Macon enjoys an abundance of buildings of an age, beauty, style and number unlike structures in most other cities in the South.
Library shelves and personal collections are filled with the published works of writers from around the region. This proves that we are abundant in the literary arts.
Our abundance in performing arts is seen almost every weekend on several stages in Macon and other communities within many miles of here in all directions.
We think of music first when we speak of the arts because of Macon’s extensive music history. We know the names of the vast number of famous and not-so-famous musicians who honed their crafts here.
We have an abundance in visual arts. Macon is home to the largest multidisciplinary museum in the state, largest state sports hall of fame in America, and largest museum focused on black art, history and culture in the country. And there is always a multitude of art classes, galleries and shops available for any of us to enjoy.
Our region is blessed with many individuals and corporations who plant and grow seeds in the arts. They are an integral part of our community and there is not enough space to thank all of them, but we owe them a collective outpouring of thanks.
They include philanthropic institutions that fund arts projects and organizations, entrepreneurs who start and operate businesses, and media that regularly provide valuable space for arts non-profits to promote their offerings. Thanks to these and unmentioned others, our region continues to be a community of abundance.
As this year comes to an end, I share with you a blessing bestowed upon me this time last year: May the holiday sentiments of joy, peace and togetherness grace your household in 2017.
Have a safe and prosperous new year!
Contact Melanie Byas at melanie@retrowarehouse.com.
Comments