Thomas Wynn and the Believers
Friday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
Thomas Wynn and the Belivers are no strangers to Macon. If you’ve seen them here before, we know where you’ll be on Friday. If you haven’t, you owe it to yourself to fix that problem. For those of you Capricorn Records lovers out there, Thomas and his sister Olivia are the offspring of Tomas Wynn, who happens to be the original drummer of the band Cowboy. Their daddy’s influence runs rampant through their sound, but that doesn’t mean that it dominates it too much. This group blends their roots with something all their own and their live show is not to be missed. 10 p.m. $5.
Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Saturday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
This Fleetwood Mac tribute outfit is the closest thing to the real deal that you’re gonna see in Macon for quite some time, a claim that is backed up by the simple fact that they sold out the Capitol Theatre the last time they came through. If you are even the tiniest bit of a Fleetwood Mac fan, this show is gonna be one heck of a way to ring in 2017. Doors: 7 p.m./Show 8 p.m. $20.
Echospeed
Saturday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
February 2017 will mark the 25th anniversary of Middle Georgia’s own Echospeed, a group that has been proudly celebrating the music of the ‘80s for that entire time without any gimmicks. These guys love ‘80s music and it’s evident in their song choices and their performances. If you’re nostalgic for the decade that brought us New Wave, hair metal and the launch of MTV (back when they still played music videos), then bust out the Aquanet, dust off those stonewashed jeans and get ready to dance the night away. 10 p.m. $5.
Jared Ashley
Saturday at the Crazy Bull
Jared Ashley received his first guitar at age 5 and hasn’t looked back. After spending his childhood bouncing back and forth between New Mexico and Newnan, Jared found himself writing songs during his time in the Navy. One thing lead to another, and his talent landed him a recurring gig at the world-famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in Nashville. In 2006, Jared landed a spot on season four of “Nashville Star,” where he earned fifth place. As his star continues rise through incessant touring and writing, you can bet it’ll only get more expensive to catch this guy’s set. Support a veteran while listening to some great tunes. 8 p.m.
C2 and the Brothers Reed
Thursday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
Kentucky’s C2 and the Brothers Reed play Macon every once in awhile, proving two things each time: These guys know exactly what they’re doing when they take the stage, and they love playing in Macon. If you like your rock ‘n’ roll fast, fun and free, you need to turn off that TV and get out of the house for this little hootenanny at the Hummingbird. 10 p.m. Free.
Band spotlights by Field Note Stenographers Chris Nylund and Jared Wright/Special to The Telegraph
Get your event listed
Fax: 478-744-4385; Email: out&about@macon.com
Comments