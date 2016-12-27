Party celebrates Habersham’s 45 years in business

Habersham Records 45th Anniversary Party, Friday night at the Macon Conference Center, was kind of a surprise party for store owner Pat Habersham.
“Otis Redding Jr. and Mike Roberts of Majic 100 FM planned it in honor of Habersham Records and then told me about it,” she said.
Among the performers for the party are nationally-known soul artist TK Soul, “The Bad Boy of Southern Soul,” who has released six CDs since launching his solo career in 2002, and Middle Georgia blues singer Stan Butler.
Habersham has owned the store since 1986, taking it over from her brother, Alex Habersham, who founded the business. She said the secret to the store’s success is simply hard work.
“It’s working 12 hours a day, six days a week,” she said, “and much, much prayer.”
Food and drink will be available for purchase at the party. Tickets may be purchased at Habersham Records, 1477 Pio Nono Ave.
Habersham Records 45th Anniversary Party
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: Macon Conference Center, 3590 Riverside Drive
Cost: $25 in advance
Information: 478-743-2587
Comments