December 20, 2016 1:59 PM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

8 Second Ride: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

The Conquest Show Band with DJ Phi: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.

Natural Jam: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Skeeterz: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Some Kids: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Saturday

Funkadelic Thrillogy: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Tommy S. and the Htarw Rednaxela: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Thursday

George and Rayvon Pettis from 100 Watt Horse: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

JJ Grey and Mofro with Naughty Professor: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

