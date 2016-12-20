Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
8 Second Ride: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
The Conquest Show Band with DJ Phi: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.
Natural Jam: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Skeeterz: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Some Kids: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Saturday
Funkadelic Thrillogy: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Tommy S. and the Htarw Rednaxela: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Thursday
George and Rayvon Pettis from 100 Watt Horse: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
JJ Grey and Mofro with Naughty Professor: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
