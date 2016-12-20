Holiday happenings in Middle Georgia

With Christmas just around the corner, events and activities in Middle Georgia are dwindling for the holiday weekend. After the frenzy of last-minute shopping is complete, what do you do with the family who came into town for the holidays? There’s only so much Netflix binge watching to be had.
If you’re ready to get out of the house and brave the winter(ish) temperatures, here’s a few events happening in the midstate during this holiday weekend.
Old Governor’s Mansion Christmas Tours
Tour the Old Governor’s Mansion in Milledgeville while it’s decorated for the holidays. Georgia’s Old Governor’s Mansion was named one of the top five places to visit during the holiday season by Exploregeorgia.org. Tours are conducted each hour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Friday. Old Governor’s Mansion, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $10 adults, $7 seniors, $2 students. 478-445-4545.
Holiday Artists’ Market
Give the gift of art from local artists at the Middle Georgia Art Association. Market will be open noon-5 p.m. Friday. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free admission. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart.org.
Ice Skating
Glide around the Macon Coliseum with your family and friends. Skate times: 1-3:30 p.m., 4:30-7 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Christmas Eve skate: 1-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $10 general admission; $8 military. maconcentreplex.com.
2016 Holiday Gift Shop
The Macon Arts Alliance exhibit and sale will feature ornaments, cards, scarves, turned wood pens, pottery, paintings, photography, furniture, jewelry and more. Gift shop is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free admission. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940.
Drive Thru Christmas Lights at the Rock Ranch
Cruise through more than one mile of Christmas lights and decorations visible from your vehicle. Cruise through from 6-10 p.m. each night Friday through Dec. 31 — yes, even on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $5 per vehicle or $20 per bus. 706-647-6374. therockranch.com.
“Festival of Trees”
See the annual exhibit of stunning holiday trees decorated by regional designers and artists at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Check it out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Tuesday-Dec. 31. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission of $5-$10. 478-477-3232. MASmacon.org.
Christmas at the Palace of the South
The three main levels of the Hay House will feature period decorations inspired by the Jazz Age of the 1920s to 1940s with the theme of “A Dazzling December: A Jazz Age Jubilee.” Visit the house 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Dec. 31. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org.
Comments