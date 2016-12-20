Some Kids
Friday at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
Wartown’s Some Kids bring their self-proclaimed “beard rock” back the the Bird stage. If their live show is as interesting as their Facebook profile pic, which features the kids headlining a gig in the pool (likely of the above ground variety), this will prove to be one heck of an evening. One thing is for certain: it’s gonna get hairy. The strength is in the beard and the proof is in the pudding. Hair. Magic. Tunes. Fun. Unicorns? 10 p.m. $5.
Christmas Eve Eve Disco
Friday at Fresh Produce Music Hall
Christmas Eve Eve is always a night full of wonderment, anticipation and holiday cheer, and it’s a well known holiday fact that Mr. Claus likes to spend the evening before his one big night of yearly work by getting down to the finest 120 bpm boom click sounds. Fresh Produce Music Hall has moved its record business around the corner, so you don’t even have to worry about spilling your eggnog on the merchandise. Just dance. Dance like Rudolph did on that foggy Christmas Eve after landing his dream job. Dance like Mrs. Claus put the “special ingredient” in the cookies. Dance like you’re on the naughty list. 11 p.m.
Roland Everett Fall
Friday at Ampersand Guild Hall
It’s Christmas time, which means lots of things. Family gatherings, frantically shopping for gifts, cooler weather, eggnog and a bunch of people hopped up on holiday cheer attempting to sing Christmas carols. The good news is that Roland Everett Fall knows how to properly deliver the holiday spirit through song and fellowship. As if it couldn’t be any better, the show will happen at Ampersand Guild Hall, one of Macon’s coolest spots to hang. 7 p.m. Free.
Grown Folks Christmas
Saturday at Al Sihah Shrine Temple
Are you too grown to sit around waiting on Santa to squeeze down the chimney this Christmas? Even if he does, he’ll just steal your cookies and milk. You know what’s better than milk? Martinis. Martinis at your private, reserved table at Grown Folks Christmas, where you can fill up on Christmas cheer while soaking in the sounds of the Just Friends Show Band and AJ the DJ. Laugh along with comedic host MC Lightfoot. Make the kids wait for Santa. This is for grown folks only. 8 p.m. $20-$30.
JJ Grey and Mofro with Naughty Professor
Thursday at the Cox Capitol Theatre
Self-described as blending Cropper-esque soul with George Clinton-style funk, roots rockers JJ Grey and Mofro take in bits and pieces of the music of the American South, churn them around in the ol’ tank and dump them out into something that resembles a musical gumbo, ostensibly straddling the line between the city and the country, sin and salvation. It’s a band that has to be seen live to be fully appreciated. The last time Mofro rolled through Macon, they packed the house, so be sure to get your tickets early. New Orleans funk band Naughty Professor gets the party started. Doors 7 p.m./Show 8 p.m. $25-$30.
