These are a few of my favorite things …

Rain drops on roses and whiskers on kittens ... (and now you have the song stuck in your head). I’ve drawn the lucky straw to have my column print the Friday before Christmas. Most likely my usual list of recommended outings would be dismissed due to your previously scheduled obligations.
So, I will share another kind of list: a few of my favorite things during the holiday season.
▪ Lights, lights and more lights: From the efficient LED and massive classic bulbs to the ornate icicle and StarShower found at every department store, I’m a firm believer that you can never go wrong with too many Christmas lights. I am a fan of keeping them up until at least Valentine’s Day ... the problem with me seems to be getting them up. More years than not, if it’s past Dec. 10 and they are not up, we find ourselves enjoying the fruits of other people’s labors. If you plan to load up the family for some light peeping, check out the two lists from macon.com and Explore Georgia.
▪ Music: “Let it Snow,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “White Christmas” and more are emanating from my Echo Dot (if you don’t have one, OMG get one!) Alexa curates songs of the season from Pandora, Amazon Music, National Public Radio and more. I can’t help but sing along. (My student workers think I’m crazy.)
▪ Classic movies: While “A Christmas Carol,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “The Sound of Music” are on the list, my 4-year-old has been championing the inclusion of “Elf,” “Arthur Christmas” and, of course, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” If you are in need of a few recommendations, check out the selection of Christmas movies on Netflix, queue up a few, stir the Jiffy Pop, and grab the best seat on the couch.
▪ Time of giving: The holidays bring out the best in all of us by making sure we remember those who are less fortunate. If you can, before the year is over, give — time, money, whatever — wherever you can. And a special thanks goes out to all those who helped with Layaway Santa this year!
▪ Holiday cheer: The entire season seems to add an extra bounce in everyone’s step. Keep spreading joy through the month’s end and check back here at Out & About for complete details on New Year’s Eve events across the midstate.
▪ Friends and family: You’ve got to admit it, loved ones truly are the best gift you can receive. The holidays often remind us how lucky we are to have our friends and family still with us. We share stories of traditions, vacations past and future. If you haven’t done it yet, kick off your reminiscing by updating your family tree — nothing like a few hours on Ancestry.com to trigger the arrival of photo albums or the baking of that classic family treat! (Ours is Blueberry Yum Yum.)
▪ Change: The holiday break gives us time to pause and reflect on the past year with gratitude as we look forward to the new year with hope and promise!
Happy holidays from my tribe to yours!
Chris Tsavatewa is the director of experiential learning at Middle Georgia State University, and an overly engaged citizen. Follow him on Twitter @chiefchippy.
Comments