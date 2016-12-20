JJ Grey and Mofro bring soulful blend of music

JJ Grey and his band Mofro will take the stage Thursday at the Cox Capitol Theatre.
Their music features a “deep, soulful blend of blues, rock, funk, gospel and Southern-inspired narratives,” according to a news release, and their latest album, “Ol’ Glory,” gives listeners a sense of the “charismatic” performance Grey gives in person.
“I wanted that crucial lived-in feel,” Grey said in the release.
Songs on the album include “The Island,” “A Night to Remember,” “Turn Loose” and “Everything Is a Song.”
“I like an album to have a balance, like a novel or like a film. A triumph, a dark brooding moment or a moment of peace — that’s the only thing I consistently try to achieve with a record,” Grey said.
With influences running from Jerry Reed to Otis Redding to Run-D.M.C., Grey smoothly brings together multiple musical genres in a fashion that will thrill audiences.
Naughty Professor will open the show.
JJ Grey and Mofro
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St.
Cost: $38 premium balcony; $25 general admission advance, $28 day of show
Information: coxcapitoltheatre.com
