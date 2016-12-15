Lights, visits with Santa highlight Christmas at the Rock Ranch

More than a mile of Christmas lights are the highlight of the Rock Ranch’s holiday events, which also include breakfast with Santa, a special train ride and shopping.
The Rock Ranch — a 1,500-acre working cattle farm with added kid attractions — offers a quaint atmosphere for getting your fix of Santa and the Christmas spirit. It’s not as grand as other Christmas light attractions, but that is part of the appeal.
“We have the Christmas lights decorating different structures around the farm and then we have inflatables. There is a nativity-type scene. It’s pretty simple and that is part of the attraction of it,” said Katie Peeler, communications director for the ranch. “It is a farm … it’s more of a simple and sweet scenery type of visit.”
The lights are part of a Christmas tradition that dates back to the 1980s.
“Truett Cathy, who is one of our founders, he went to Lowes and Home Depot and bought an abundance of Christmas lights on clearance and shipped them over here and said, ‘Do something with them,’ ” Peeler said. “So that is when we started doing our drive-through Christmas lights and that was for free for a long time.”
Christmas events have now expanded to include Country Christmas Nights and Breakfast with Santa.
“We have a lot of people that really, really enjoy the Breakfast with Santa and the Country Christmas Nights because they are smaller,” Peeler said. “It’s great that they have an opportunity to get their traditional family photo with Santa but not just wait in line at the mall. There’s extra activities. There is Santa’s Workshop and then the food options that are all cooked in the Rock Ranch kitchen.”
Breakfast with Santa is reservation only and kids all get a turn on Santa’s lap. There are wagon rides and Christmas movies to entertain kids while they wait to see Santa. This Saturday will be the last two breakfast events of the year.
Country Christmas Nights is an opportunity to see the lights via wagon, shop and eat at Truett’s barn and visit Santa’s Workshop. The ticket prices are tiered based on the activities you choose.
These range from $5 per guest to see the lights and shop, up to $22 for a bundle that includes all the activities in Santa’s Workshop and a special train ride. Reservations for these nights are only required if you want to ride the Polar Express-inspired train.
“There is snowflake tunnel and fake snow that will fall and a dancing light kind of show that you will experience on the train ride,” Peeler said of the train that runs around the perimeter of the property.
The Country Christmas Nights’ dates are limited to this Friday, Saturday and Monday, and only the area around the barn is open on these nights.
The Drive Thru Christmas Lights will be open for viewing Sunday night, and then again Tuesday through Dec. 31.
“You can drive through in your car for $5 and that’s all you do,” Peeler said. “You can go through as many times as you like for that $5, but that is all that we have open.”
Rock Ranch Christmas Events
Breakfast With Santa: 9:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17; $15.95 per seat, children 2 and younger can share a seat and parent’s plate for free
Country Christmas Nights: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec 16-17 and Dec. 19; $5-$22 per guest depending on the activities
Drive Thru Christmas Lights: 6-10 p.m. Dec. 18 and Dec. 20-31; $5 per vehicle
Where: The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock
Information: therockranch.com
Comments