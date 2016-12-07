MLT’s ‘Willy Wonka’ an homage to Gene Wilder

Although a timely holiday classic, the real inspiration for Macon Little Theatre’s staging of “Willy Wonka” was actor Gene Wilder. Wilder, who died in August, portrayed the title character in the 1971 movie, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
“We planned this show before Gene Wilder passed, but in light of that, we’ve all felt a real loyalty to Wilder’s portrayal of this character,” said the play’s co-director Sylvia Haynie. “It’s our homage to Wilder. ... This is the classic version and we are very loyal to the Gene Wilder version.
The play is based on the 1964 children’s book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” by British author Roald Dahl.
“Roald Dahl did a wonderful thing with this story,” Haynie said. “He departed from classic children’s literature and let us see what happens to people who are less than stellar. He told us that a true heart and real hope can be rewarded, and we thought that was a timely message.”
Macon Little Theater’s version of “Willy Wonka,” which opens Friday night, will feature the story’s favorite songs and characters.
“For those who aren’t familiar with the story, Willy Wonka is ready to retire from the management of his worldwide chocolate factory. He is searching for his own replacement and is looking for someone with a tender heart. He gives away five golden tickets for a tour of the factory and on the way there are tests of character for each of the youngsters,” Haynie said.
After staging a kid’s camp version of the play in 2013, Haynie said MLT realized they wanted to stage a full production.
“We realized ... it was doable, despite the technical challenges,” Haynie said. “There are some really magical effects in this show — from turning a girl into a blueberry, shrinking kids, chocolate rivers and, of course, Charlie and Grandpa drink the fizzy lifting drink and fly!”
The show has a total cast of 47, including 19 green-haired Oompa Loompas.
“By the time we add crew and orchestra, there will be about 60 people involved,” Haynie said. “One of the things we love about our holiday (production) is that a lot of families get involved. There are parents and children, siblings and one entire family of four. This is a great time for parents to do a show with their kids.”
Haynie added that although the show is family-friendly, children under 5 will not be admitted.
“There is nothing different from the movie, but we don’t want to scare the little kids with the special effects, which can be a little intense for young children,” she said.
“Willy Wonka”
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10, 14-17; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18
Where: Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road
Cost: $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23)
Information: 478-477-3342; maconlittletheatre.org
