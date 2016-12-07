Latest opera bring serious excitement at the Met

The New York Times calls “L’Amour de Loin” a breakthrough opera, and that appellation may win some sort of award for understatement. For starters, this 2000 opera by Finnish writer Kaiji Saariaho is only the second work written by a woman to be performed at the Met (and the last one was in 1903).
What’s more, the conductor for this production is another Finn, Susanna Malkki, who apparently is only the fourth woman in the history of the Met to share this honor. Indeed, it was only last year that she made her debut with the New York Philharmonic.
Also interesting is the choice of director. Robert Lepage, said to have turned down the opportunity to direct the 2000 premiere of the Saariaho piece in Salzburg, is not missing out again.
“L’Amour de Loin” is based on a medieval love story, one which bears more than a faint resemblance to the Courtly Love tradition. The cast, by operatic standards, is miniscule. Amin Maalouf’s libretto calls for just three roles plus chorus. The troubadour Jaufre Rudel (Eric Owens) fantasizes about an ideal distant lover. To his surprise, a pilgrim (Tamara Munford) tells him that such a person exists and acts as a go-between, bringing reports between him and the countess Clemence (Susanna Phillips).
Alas, the consummation of their love is not to be, and the two-hour tale (yes, there is an intermission) comes to an ambiguous close.
Since European opera houses are said to have long been comfortable doing 21st century works, it seems more than fitting that the Met has finally scheduled this contemporary piece. Indeed, there are so many barriers coming down in this production that it’s almost an afterthought to announce that both Saariaho’s music and the performances garnered high praise.
It’s also no surprise to learn that there’s an undercurrent of political opinion in this piece. Empowering women as it does, can there be a better year for it to finally reach the Met?
“L’Amour de Loin”
When: 12:55 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cost: $24 adults, $20 seniors and students
Information: metopera.org/hdlive; 478-742-2000
Comments