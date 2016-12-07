Gala offers chance to see Hay House sparkle at night

The holiday season brings an opportunity to see one of Georgia’s signature historic homes in a new light.
The Hay House has several events planned to showcase the 18,000-square-foot “Palace of the South” all decked out for Christmas.
The Christmas Gala on Wednesday night is tackling the Jazz Age with an evening of food, performance and decor focused on the theme of “A Dazzling December: A Jazz Age Jubilee.” It’s the fifth year of the Gala — a public event that showcases the home after hours.
“We realized no one in Macon was seeing the house at night lit up with Christmas decorations,” said Jonathan Poston, Hay House’s senior director of properties.
He said the event grew out of discussions with Jim Crisp, who is the artistic director for Theatre Macon. The two wanted to add a special Christmas event to the Hay House calendar, one which fit the Music Room space. Since its inception, the Gala has featured a performance from Theatre Macon and its Christmas Cabaret. This year, the cabaret will have costuming and songs from the Jazz Age.
“It will be primarily singing, but I know (Crisp) is planning a special reading of a sort of roaring ‘20s style,” said Jessica Thompson, rental and events manager for Hay House.
The 1920s was a pivotal time for the house, as it changed ownership from the Johnston-Felton family, who built the home, to the Hay family, who lived there until it became a museum.
“(The Hays) turned what had been the picture gallery in the Johnston’s house into the Music Room,” Poston said. “So they brought in a big new Stieff piano that we still have. They were very interested in opera so they started having a lot more music in the house.”
The Gala includes a self-guided tour of the home. Nine key rooms and the main Marble Hall are decked out by designers who took their own take on the Jazz Age theme.
“We’ve given the designers a lot of freedom in terms of whatever they think matches the ‘20s and the Jazz Age,” said Heidi Purvis, the house’s administrative manager. “For instance, in the double parlor, we have the Orient Express and there’s origami everywhere.”
Thompson pulled out some of the home’s historic furnishings for the designers to use in their rooms.
“Some have brought in furnishings, some are also using pieces that have not been on display at Hay House for a while,” she said.
Other special events this month include a Christmas luncheon on Dec. 16. The event, which is sold out, will feature a three-course meal, self-guided tour and a pianist playing Christmas music.
There also will be a Christmas Tea Party on Dec. 18 for girls 12 and younger.
“That is a rejuvenation of an old event we used to have,” Poston said. “There’s going to be some music, Santa, a little tea party and storytelling.”
Tickets are $25 for a girl and accompanying adult and attendees are encouraged to bring a book donation as part of a local initiative to get books into the hands of at-risk kids.
The special Christmas decor is also part of the regular house tours, and decorations will stay up until Dec. 31.
The Hay House is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. There are tours at the top of the hour on weekdays and every half hour on weekends. The last tour starts at 3 p.m. Regular admission tickets are $11 for adults, $10 for seniors and military, $7 for students and free for children 6 and younger.
Hay House Christmas Gala
When: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave.
Cost: $30
Information: hayhousemacon.org; 478-742-8155
