A guide to who’s playing in Middle Georgia for the week of Dec. 9

Dylan LeBlanc, Holey Miss Moley and Freddie’s Finest
Friday at the Hummingbird Stage & Taproom
“Overwhelmed by the speed at which his gift took him from Applebee’s server to ‘the new Neil Young’ in a matter of months,” Dylan LeBlanc faltered a bit after his rise and fall that led him to leave the major label he was signed to. LeBlanc moved to Muscle Shoals, Alabama, to lick his wounds and write some great music. If you missed Dylan at Bragg Jam, you cannot miss this set. Holey Miss Moley and Freddie’s Finest fill out the bill. 10 p.m. $5.
Analog Existence
Saturday at 5/4 Music Space
Middle Georgia’s own Analog Existence are celebrating the release of their album, “No Time to Live,” and they want you help them mark this momentous occasion. These guys have been gigging quite a bit lately and we’re all excited to celebrate the release of their full-length album. The show is free, so bring some moolah to buy their album. 7 p.m. Free.
Swain and the Highway Souls
Saturday at the Hummingbird Stage & Taproom
It’s that time of year when giving to folks in need is on people’s minds. In that spirit, the Hummingbird is hosting a food and clothing drive to benefit Loaves and Fishes. If you bring in three cans of food, a blanket, clothes, anything that will provide warmth, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, towels or toys, you get in for free. What a deal! And there’s music, too. Swain and the Highway Souls will be there, along with Frazier Band, to soundtrack your night of giving. 7 p.m. Free with donation.
Bo Walker’s Holiday Special?
Saturday at Loco’s Grill and Pub
Bo Walker is a well-rounded man. Bo knows math. Bo knows religion. Bo knows writing. Bo knows mattresses. Bo has the uncanny ability to find the the oddest bits of digital ephemera in the deepest nether regions of the beast that is the World Wide Web. He also tinkers with writing and recording music. He’s going to present some of that tinkering live and uncensored at Loco’s, and there will be jokes, too. That’s what I call special. 8 p.m. Free.
The Living Deads
Thursday at the Backporch Lounge
The Living Deads are “fueled by late nights, risky behavior and truck stop snacks.” They live out of their RV and “take notes on the human condition in dimly-lit parking lots.” In short, they were born to play the Backporch Lounge. They’re bringing their half-empty tank and hearts of rage to the hidden gem on Riverside Drive on Thursday. Wear something that isn’t easily stained and go ahead and get your story straight for the morning after. 10 p.m.
