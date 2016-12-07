Guitar duo return for Celtic Christmas concert

A Macon holiday tradition, the Celtic Christmas concert returns Saturday to Wesleyan College’s Pierce Chapel.
The concert features Robin Bullock and Steve Baughman performing acoustic interpretations of traditional holiday music on guitar, cittern, mandolin and banjo.
The internationally-recognized master Celtic instrumentalists will perform solo and duet selections, “combining familiar favorites such as ‘What Child is This,’ ‘The First Noel,’ ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ and ... lesser-known pieces such as the traditional Scottish carol ‘Rorate,’ the Irish ‘Wexford Carol’ and the Shetland Islands fiddle tune ‘Christmas Day in the Morning,’ according to the college’s website.
Bullock has won multiple awards, including the Association for Independent Music’s INDIE Award and Acoustic Guitar Magazine’s “Editor’s Pick” Award for his duo CD “Celtic Guitar Summit” with co-winnner Baughman. Baughman specializes in Celtic and Appalachian music and has released several CDs and two books.
Hosted by Acoustic Productions, this will be Celtic Christmas’ 14th year in Macon and second at Wesleyan.
Celtic Christmas
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Pierce Chapel, Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road
Cost: $20; $10 students; free for kids 12 and younger
Information: wesleyancollege.edu/concert
