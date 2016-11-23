Experience German tradition with Dublin Christkindlmarket

Heinz Krassnig and Christine Kehrer decided a year and a half ago, in the middle of the Dublin summer heat, that it was past time to create a Dublin Christkindlmarket, which would help German immigrants feel more at home while simultaneously introducing local Dubliners to German traditions.
“The Christkindlmarket, or Christmas Market, is a place where friends and family come together for good food and drinks, fun, fellowship and of course to find the perfect holiday gifts. All decorations and gifts are festive and related to Christmas and Advent,” Krassnig said.
This is the second year that the Dublin Christkindlmarket will fill downtown Dublin with Christmas cheer.
“We did it last year, and the city was so helpful and supportive. They offered to let us use the Carnegie building downtown and we recruited vendors. We had a lot of support from people living here — both Germans and locals alike,” he said.
A tradition dating back more than 600 years in Germany, Christkindlmarkets open during the holiday season and help share the Christmas spirit. Part of the Dublin Christkindlmarket’s charm comes from Krassnig’s and Kehrer’s determination to create a full Christmas vista — complete with fake snow.
“We had a lot of people who came from the surrounding areas, even Florida and the Carolinas,” Krassnig said. “There are a lot of Germans and people who were stationed in Germany who live here now. They really love this little part of their past.”
Types of vendors include those selling cakes, china, arts and crafts, pottery, jewelry and more. Fans of German food should not miss this event.
“We have sausages, crepes, traditional German cookies, hot spiced wine, cider and many other foods that you can always find in the traditional German markets,” he said. “This year the market will also include live performances. We have a decorated Christmas tree and a wonderful piano where we host different performers. There will be local performers and several performers traveling from out of the state.”
The Christkindlmarket’s grand opening will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday and will include live music and a raffle. In keeping with tradition, the Christkind — a young, angelic child who came the night before Christmas secretly bringing gifts to leave for families under their Christmas trees — will open the Christkindlmarket by reciting a prologue and welcoming visitors.
But don’t worry if you can’t attend the grand opening, the market will open on weekends, beginning Saturday and continuing through Dec. 18.
Dublin Christkindlmarket
When: 1-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 26-Dec. 18
Where: Dublin Carnegie, 311 Academy Ave., Dublin
Cost: Free admission
Information: 478-272-4002
Comments