Party to classic Motown sounds at Tubman event

If you’re a fan of Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder or the Temptations, then put on your boogie shoes and head on over to the Tubman Museum on Friday night for “Motown Night at The Tubman,” an evening filled with music from the iconic record company, Motown.
Partygoers will enjoy live music by Harold E. Thomas & Danger Zone. Performing together for more than 25 years, this Macon-based group has been in the lineup on many tours in concert with MC Hammer, Gladys Knight, Sinbad, Kool & The Gang and more, according to a news release.
There also will be dancing to the vibrations provided by AJ The DJ, who will spin amazing Motown sounds along with customized video presentations.
We’re serious about the boogie shoes — come dressed as your favorite Motown legend for a chance to participate in several Motown-related contests and activities. The evening also will feature a digitized laser and animated light show, heavy h’oeuvres, cash bar and more, the release said.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Tubman Museum’s educational programs. Founded in 1981 and named for Harriet Tubman, the museum is dedicated to educating all people about the art, history and culture of African Americans.
“Motown Night at the Tubman”
When: 7-11 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St.
Cost: $25 Tubman museum members; $30 non-members; $200 for a table seating eight
Information: tubmanmuseum.com, 478-743-8544
Comments