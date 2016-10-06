Awards added to Hay House’s Toast and Taste event

Community celebrity chefs will join local restaurants and caterers as the Hay House once again hosts its Toast and Taste fundraiser on Thursday evening.
“We have done it a little different this year, with some restaurant chefs and caterers, about 11 of them, and some private individuals, and we’ve added the Johnston-Hay Silver Spoon awards,” said Hay House director Jonathan Poston.
The awards are named for William Butler Johnston, a jeweler and silversmith, and will be given for best sweet dish and best savory dish in each of the two categories of restaurants/caterers and community chefs, events manager Jessica Thompson said.
A few of the participating restaurants include Fountain of Juice, Parish on Cherry, the Moonhanger Group and Doughboy Pizza.
Breweries, distributors and wineries will present the “toast” portion of the evening, with Just Tap’d, Macon Beer Company, Still Pond Winery and Thirteenth Colony Distilleries among the attendees.
Entertainment will be provided by Maggie Renfroe for the first hour followed by a jazz trio. A live auction and “rousing raffle” also will be held.
Toast and Taste benefits the operations, preservation efforts and educational offerings of the Hay House, which was built in 1855.
Toast and Taste
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave.
Cost: $40
Information: hayhousemacon.org
