Five (mostly free!) fall activities you can do in Middle Georgia

1. Observe the Moon Night 2016: Grab some friends and join the Macon-Bibb Parks & Recreation Department for this cool event. International Observe the Moon Night, also known as InOMN, is a worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 8, 2016
Where: Tattnall Square Park, Coleman Avenue, Macon, GA
Cost: Free
2. Movie at the Mounds: The Ocmulgee National Monument will host an outdoor showing of “Hotel Transylvania 2.” Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy this all ages free event.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 14, 2016
Where: Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway, Macon, GA
Cost: Free, but call 478-752-8257, ext. 222 to reserve your spot
3. Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail: Presented by the Museum of Aviation Foundation, Nevermore Hills Haunted Trails includes a variety of scares in the woods as well as many haunted barns. All of the proceeds go to the Museum of Aviation Foundation.
When: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-31, 2016
Where: Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Robins Air Force Base, GA
Cost: $8-$22
4. Macon Octoberfest: Attend Macon’s very own Octoberfest in Tattnall Square Park. This festival serves craft beer from breweries around the state and authentic Bavarian cuisine. It also features cyclocross and wiener-dog races and a musical lineup made up of Georgia bands. The best part is that organizers donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter, All About Animals Rescue and the L.H. Harris Ecology Center.
When: Oct. 21-22, 2016
Where: Tattnall Square Park, Coleman Avenue, Macon, GA
Cost: Free-$60
5. Central Georgia Greek Festival: The annual festival will include church tours, live music, live dancing, authentic Greek food, art, shopping, jewelry and religious artifacts.
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 2016; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 23, 2016
Where: Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 859 First Street, Macon, GA
Cost: Free admission
Comments