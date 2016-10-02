Out & About

October 2, 2016 10:14 AM

Five (mostly free!) fall activities you can do in Middle Georgia

By Dylan Malamala

1. Observe the Moon Night 2016: Grab some friends and join the Macon-Bibb Parks & Recreation Department for this cool event. International Observe the Moon Night, also known as InOMN, is a worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our moon and its connection to NASA planetary science and exploration.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 8, 2016

Where: Tattnall Square Park, Coleman Avenue, Macon, GA

Cost: Free

2. Movie at the Mounds: The Ocmulgee National Monument will host an outdoor showing of “Hotel Transylvania 2.” Bring your chairs or blankets and enjoy this all ages free event.

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 14, 2016

Where: Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway, Macon, GA

Cost: Free, but call 478-752-8257, ext. 222 to reserve your spot

 
The haunted house was one of the featured stops on the 2015 Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail. Woody Marshall/wmarshall@macon.com

3. Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail: Presented by the Museum of Aviation Foundation, Nevermore Hills Haunted Trails includes a variety of scares in the woods as well as many haunted barns. All of the proceeds go to the Museum of Aviation Foundation.

When: 8-11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-31, 2016

Where: Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd., Robins Air Force Base, GA

Cost: $8-$22

 
Jay Kerr, right, knocks back a beer while visiting with friends and listening to the music at the 2015 Octoberfest. Beau Cabell/bcabell@macon.com

4. Macon Octoberfest: Attend Macon’s very own Octoberfest in Tattnall Square Park. This festival serves craft beer from breweries around the state and authentic Bavarian cuisine. It also features cyclocross and wiener-dog races and a musical lineup made up of Georgia bands. The best part is that organizers donate all proceeds to local charities such as the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter, All About Animals Rescue and the L.H. Harris Ecology Center.

When: Oct. 21-22, 2016

Where: Tattnall Square Park, Coleman Avenue, Macon, GA

Cost: Free-$60

 
Dimitrios Pettrakos plays traditional Greek music on his bouzouki at the 2015 Central Georgia Greek Festival. Woody Marshall/wmarshall@macon.com

5. Central Georgia Greek Festival: The annual festival will include church tours, live music, live dancing, authentic Greek food, art, shopping, jewelry and religious artifacts.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 21-22, 2016; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 23, 2016

Where: Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 859 First Street, Macon, GA

Cost: Free admission

