Grammy-winner Esperanza Spalding to perform at Cox

Grammy Award winner Esperanza Spalding will perform Friday at the Cox Capitol Theatre in support of her latest project, “Emily’s D+Evolution.”
“Emily’s D+Evolution,” combining Spalding’s music with performance art, imagery and stage design, “is an electrifying take on the power trio and is adorned with rich vocal arrangements and touches of synthesizer,” according to a news release. “Good Lava,” “One,” “Funk Your Fear,” “Unconditional Love” and “Noble Nobles” are among the 11 tracks on the album, for which guitarist Matthew Stevens and drummer Karriem Riggins joined Spalding.
Emily is Spalding’s middle name and the “spirit-muse” for the album, pronounced “d plus evolution,” according to her website.
Now a composer, bassist and vocalist, Spalding was performing with the Chamber Music Society of Oregon at age 5, leaving the organization as concertmaster at 15. She graduated from Berklee College of Music and has performed with Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monae and Prince and at the Oscars, Grammys, Nobel Prize ceremony and the White House, according to the release.
Esperanza Spalding
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 30
Where: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St.
Cost: $30 general admission
Information: coxcapitoltheatre.com
