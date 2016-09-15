Alaskan cultural group highlights Ocmulgee festival

More than 300 native Americans, artists, dancers, storytellers, musicians and historic lifestyle demonstrators will share their culture with the public when the Ocmulgee National Monument hosts the Ocmulgee Indian Celebration this weekend.
“This is a great opportunity for people to come out to interact and learn from the people whose ancestors were on this site for thousands of years before the city of Macon was founded. It is an event that all members of the family can enjoy,” Ocmulgee superintendent Jim David said.
The celebration will feature many popular artists, dancers and storytellers returning from past years.
“People are always looking forward to the native foods,” David said. “We’re pleased to say that many of the favorite food vendors will be back, including Indian tacos, fry bread, buffalo burgers and roasted corn. We’ll also have drinks, ice cream and hot dogs.”
New to the festival, now in its 25th year, will be a group from Alaska.
“I’ve been working on this for several years and we are really pleased to be bringing in a group from Alaska this year,” David said. “There are 11 separate cultural groups in Alaska, and this group will demonstrate seven of 11 distinct groups. They will showcase the native dances and sports. It is a really good look at the native cultures there and we are very excited to be bringing them to central Georgia.”
In particular, David said he is looking forward to the sports.
“I encourage people to Google ‘Alaska native sports.’ They are unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. There is a one-leg kick, where you have to kick a ball hanging in the air with one leg and land on that same leg. Last year’s winning height was 9 feet,” he said. “A lot of the sports are based on the traditions of the cultures, including celebrations after hunts, and exercises to develop limberness and body control, which were important to survival in the Arctic Tundra. We are really excited to have the Alaskans share their native cultures with us. It’s definitely a unique opportunity and we hope people will take advantage of it.”
Parking has expanded this year to Macon-Bibb County Health Center on Emery Highway. There will be extra disabled parking there, with shuttles running to the park.
“We are hoping that more people come out and take advantage of the chance to see Alaskan culture first hand,” David said. “And of course, we will have plenty of ways to explore the native cultures of central Georgia.”
Ocmulgee Indian Celebration
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17-18
Where: Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway
Cost: $6 adults; $3 for ages 6-12 and active duty military; children under 6 are free
Information: 478-752-8257
Comments