Respect and support live music

I’m not gonna lie. There are times throughout the year where there is a serious lull in live music options around here. While these lulls have become more infrequent in recent years, they still occur from time to time. Luckily for us, now is not one of those times.
This past Friday, a group of strong women with wildly diverse musical backgrounds put together an amazing showcase of talent that also benefited the Safe House of Central Georgia. The show ran for several hours, with genres ranging from folk to country to metal to ethereal sounds from another realm.
While the music alone was magnificent, the act of putting the whole show together was the most impressive part. This is what happens when good people work together to get something worthwhile accomplished. ‘Twas a magical evening all around and congratulations to everyone involved for working so hard to make it happen.
Speaking of hard and meaningful work, I would be remiss if I failed to mention the events of this week that center around what would have been the 75th birthday of the late, great Otis Redding.
Otis Redding day is today, with events starting at 11 a.m., including a film screening at the Douglass Theatre and the opening of a new Otis Redding photography exhibit at the Tubman Museum. “A Picnic under the stars” will be held on Coleman Hill at 9 p.m. Saturday, during which a number of different collections of concert footage will be shown on the big screen, complete with the best view of downtown Macon as a backdrop.
The grand finale of the weekend, “An Evening of Respect,” is almost too great to describe in so few words. Suffice to say, it’s going to be a star-studded concert that will feature performers befitting the legacy of Otis Redding, a man who left this world far too soon, but one who definitely left his mark on it before departing. His legacy lives on through his music and those who celebrate it.
We, as a community, have the opportunity to take part in the celebration all weekend long. Yes, some of the events cost money, but many of them are totally free. Pull yourself off the couch this weekend and live a little. Ya’ just might enjoy it.
For more information about this weekend’s “Celebrating 75 Years of Otis Redding,” visit otisreddingfoundation.org.
Chris Nylund is a founding member of Field Note Stenographers, a collective of local musicians who write about shows in Middle Georgia. Contact him at fieldnotestenographers@gmail.com.
