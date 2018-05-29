Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Aries
The luminous Full Moon shines out from your ninth house of prophetic awareness. Some of you may find that your intuition is working overtime, helping you penetrate the cultural trends around you. This means if you have been planning a project, you should have your finger on the pulse of the public. That will be helped by Mercury dashing into communicative Gemini today, increasing contacts in your neighborhood. Information and ideas are flowing.
Taurus
With the Full Moon in your eighth house of shared resources, you can expect some sort of power struggle today. This may be as serious as a legal dispute or as playful as two lovers playing bedroom games; either way you should take care to keep passions from getting out of control. Comparison shopping should be on your agenda as Mercury skips into Gemini. Discuss and defend or even reassess your priorities and values.
Gemini
Whether or not you like it, you and another are deeply connected. You will feel this strongly as the Full Moon sets off fireworks in your marriage or partnerships. A competitor or open enemy of yours will make his or her presence felt keenly. At least you will know exactly where you stand. As Mercury dances into Gemini for a few weeks, you'll be the center of attention. Others may present some sort of written review of your performance, or speak to you about aspects of your appearance and personality.
Cancer
The emotional Full Moon is under cosmic pressure today, affecting the health of your body and mind. This is a time when the mind/body connection can work for you or against you, depending on how you respond to the energy in your life. Focus on hopeful, positive thoughts and you will avoid the literal and figurative headaches and ulcers that come with a negative outlook. Good news and surprising benefits can come in the career arena, but as Mercury flitters into your twelfth house, information must be kept confidential. Gathering information or contact with people from your past is in the frame. Follow your intuition and pay close attention to your dreams.
Leo
As the Full Moon shines in your fifth house of romance and creativity, you should be ready for a thrill or two. You may be wickedly inspired, as fortunate aspects boost your energies, so let the creative juices flow as you work. However, use caution in everything you do, as globally tempers are running high. Passion can be generated between lovers by adding a twist to a normal event; try having lunch at an exotic restaurant. Mercury speeds into your eleventh house, so be ready for communications and activities with friends. Children are in the frame, especially children not biologically yours but for whom you have responsibility. Fund raising, membership drives, or newsletters may be on your agenda.
Virgo
Are you torn between the lure of the world's riches and the pull of your own sweet home? Under today's Full Moon, you may be forced to appear in public when what you would rather do is relax in the comfort of your home. Expect some kind of a showdown or dilemma today, but by this evening you should be able to curl up on your couch with a pizza for a night of rental movies. Listen to your love, whose words may seem inspired. Mercury in your midheaven inspires you to express your ideas or share your knowledge and skills, but don't take offence at any criticism, even if it wasn't meant to be taken personally.
Libra
The Full Moon in your third house of communication triggers your intuitive powers. If you feel like you just know something, chances are you are right. Unfortunately, a great deal of cosmic tension exists today, so don't expect smooth sailing. Someone may try to argue with you in an attempt to persuade you to see things their way; just smile, nod your head, then walk away. Travel is on your mind as Mercury enters speedy Gemini. It's an excellent time to launch a writing or communications project, engage in business transactions, or begin a journey.
Scorpio
Many of you may experience a tug of war over material values under the Full Moon's rays. In fact, the power struggle may include your sex life as well - not good news for the normally passionate Scorpio. As Mercury saunters into your eighth house, psychological analysis, or development of your talents may claim your attention in weeks ahead. Joint income may be the subject of the moment. Attractions run rampant, though finding a balance between what's yours and what's mine will be difficult, but necessary!
Sagittarius
A cosmic tug of war between you and your partner could either create passionate lovemaking, or fierce warring today. As the Full Moon stirs the pot, tension runs high indeed. You can make the most of this intense energy by doing something constructive with your partner that you can both agree on. Mercury moves into lively, double-bodied Gemini, so your love-life will be subject to remarkable swings in weeks to come! Legal matters, debates, contract negotiations, alliances and joint ventures are also in the frame.
Capricorn
Today's Full Moon may lead to a very quiet, reflective day as your twelfth house of secrets and solitude is activated. After the hectic pace of the past two days, most of you will be ready to recharge your spiritual batteries. Reflecting on the events of the past month will help you to center yourself and regain your balance. Make no heroic attempts at socializing today. Mercury's move to Gemini sees schedules and responsibilities related to your own work as well as to those who may work for or with you. Details, messages, and information fill your days. Information about health and fitness takes the focus so consult a professional.
Aquarius
The emotional Full Moon triggers tension, so you will need to walk a fine line to keep things from getting out of hand, especially among lovers and friends. Imbibing alcoholic beverages this evening may cause you to say something you will later regret, so keep the spirits and suds to a minimum. Mercury moving to Gemini indicates that increased communication or travel with a romantic partner, children, or social groups is in the wind. Plans may involve entertainment projects, social events, children's activities, or speculative ventures.
Pisces
An intense internal or external tug of war may exist between your home and family interests and your career and ambitions. You may just get so frustrated you want to run away from everyone and everything, but you are made of stronger stuff than that. Yes, the Universe is testing you now, but you have everything you need to pass with flying colors. Mercury dances into your house of new beginnings, so prepare for matters connected with home and family to arise, particularly in real estate or family business.
