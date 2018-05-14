Horoscopes for Monday, May 14, 2018

Aries
Power struggles over sex, money and control may be evident today; try not to let small problems escalate into big ones. Many of you are emotionally invested in your personal values; this is fine but you must remember that everyone else is, too. When your values and needs clash with the values and needs of another, a certain degree of compromise must be sought if the relationship is to survive.
Lucky Number284
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
You'll have more emotional energy as the Moon shines in your sign today. It will be much easier to express yourself, especially while the Moon joins forces with charming Venus. Unfortunately, many of you may be a bit too open and forthright, stepping on a few toes along the way. Slow down and think carefully to avoid hurting someone's feelings.
Lucky Number541
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
The Moon haunts your twelfth house of subconscious matters, urging you to find time for quiet moments. With all the cosmic tension in the air, you may be feeling extraordinarily anxious. Prayer and meditation will help you recharge your spiritual batteries and refresh your soul. Surround yourself with the most positive and uplifting influences possible.
Lucky Number831
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
The combination of the emotional Moon and romantic Venus may make for a great deal of excitement tonight; don't go out unless you are prepared for a wild ride. Creativity also runs high, but some may be in the presence of those who have an idea of fun that is not your cup of tea. Walk away from a fight rather than make an issue of trivial matters.
Lucky Number690
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
The Moon and Venus in your tenth house of career and status may make you feel quite emotional and driven today; just remember that Rome was not built in a day. Your home and family may be suffering due to your focus on career matters; if your plants are all dying you need to consider taking a break. Schedule time for just hanging out at home.
Lucky Number218
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
The Taurus Moon activates your ninth house of travel and education, making many of you restless for new experiences. With delightful Venus there too it will be easier to relate to people from different backgrounds and cultures, so enjoy the social exchange. However, with dark Pluto retro in your fifth house of romance and children, be wary of those who would try to unduly influence your way of thinking.
Lucky Number593
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
The emotional Moon and attractive Venus in your eighth house of sex, money and power creates a passionate atmosphere today. It will be hard to be objective about almost anything as it seems you are hanging out for love today. If you find yourself getting too worked up about matters that are really not worth your time, take a walk in a natural environment.
Lucky Number244
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
Your partner may need some tender loving care today as they may be feeling emotionally drained. This is a good time for you to listen patiently to the thoughts and concerns of your closest associates. In fact, many of you may experience mental telepathy with your loved ones, knowing what they are feeling and what they are going through... even if you are miles away.
Lucky Number308
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
Stressful undercurrents in your life could create nightmares and anxiety for you today. Take time out for rest and relaxation if you can. Avoid eating and drinking out of boredom or frustration as it will have negative results. A routine of eating balanced, nutritious meals, exercising moderately, and getting an adequate amount of sleep will help you to heal inside and out.
Lucky Number203
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
Get in touch with your inner child for a play date today; spending time in recreation will have a healing effect on you now. In fact, I highly recommend that you put off anything remotely practical or responsible until tomorrow. You spend plenty of time making sure that everything is seen to properly, but you must not overlook your own spiritual needs. Declare mandatory playtime.
Lucky Number162
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Aquarius
The emotional Moon meets charming Venus, contributing to little blessings in your life today. It is better to express yourself than to hold everything in, as accidents are likely to happen when you are driven by inner anger. Use today's high energy to accomplish positive things, such as tackling a dirty bathroom or garage.
Lucky Number143
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
The restless Moon in your third house of communication dances with charming Venus today. It'll be easy to express yourself; in fact, it may be very difficult to hide your feelings. However, you may need to bite your tongue as there are those who would use what you say in a moment of anger against you. Try to be on your best behavior this afternoon.
Comments