Horoscopes for Sunday, May 13, 2018

Aries
You can turn just about anything to your favor now; it just takes a positive attitude on your part. With the Moon and Mercury in tireless Taurus, you can accomplish quite a lot. This is a very good time for you to express yourself, so be sure to share your views. People will be easily persuaded by both your style and your substance today.
Lucky Number296
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
You may have been low on energy lately, but as the Moon and Mercury move into your first house of personality, you'll feel emotionally rejuvenated. In fact, you may have a hard time falling asleep as the Moon begins to pass through your sign, infusing you with Lunar power. If you are going out this evening, you will be most bewitching.
Lucky Number825
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
As the Moon and Mercury move into Taurus you'll be ready to slow down. This is the beginning of your lunar low cycle, so don't expect too much from yourself during the next two days. It is a time for recharging your spiritual batteries and refreshing your soul and not for starting new projects or working with others.
Lucky Number357
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
You can expect a welcome respite from the hard work of the past few days as the Moon and Mercury glide into slow-and-easy Taurus. Hanging out with your favourite people this evening is just what you need to refresh your spirit; in fact, you may be inspired by tales they have to tell. It may also be that a dear friend or trusted associate needs to confide in you now. Be available to those in need.
Lucky Number668
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
The Moon and Mercury shift into your tenth house of career and reputation today. You may find yourself feeling more serious, especially when challenged. Try not to let the needs of your partner frustrate your cherished dreams and ambitions; there is a way to find a balance between the two. Let your mate, best friend, or partner know just how much you love and appreciate them, but that you need time to achieve your goals, too.
Lucky Number912
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
With the Moon and Mercury now in sensual Taurus, you can expect your mind to wander off in pleasant daydreams. You really should take a break, so let your mind wander. However, remain focused when driving or operating machinery, as the potential for accidents is high. Tonight is perfect for ordering takeout and renting a movie about faraway places. Why not try Avatar? Let yourself relax.
Lucky Number821
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
A subtle shift of power may be felt as the Moon and Mercury slip into your eighth house of sex, money and power. If you have been less than honest lately, you may find yourself faced with unpleasant consequences. Relationships with loved ones and children intensify, causing you to turn inward for answers. Maintain sensible moderation in all you do today.
Lucky Number558
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Once the Moon and Mercury move into your seventh house of marriage, competition and partnerships, you will be ready for a little togetherness. Why not go out to the movies this evening? There is nothing like a bit of shared escapism to bring you together without requiring too much effort on your part. It is important to spend time nurturing and fortifying your closest relationships.
Lucky Number531
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
As the changing Moon and magical Mercury slip into your sixth house of health and service, you need to do a health check. Have you been getting enough sleep? Eating nutritious foods? Drinking eight glasses of water a day? Are you exercising regularly? If you want to conquer the world, you'll need to be in good shape!
Lucky Number501
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
You might consider taking the day off or sleeping in late today; in fact, the dreams you have during the early morning hours are likely to be meaningful. A cup of tea and a cosy spot to cuddle in will bring you great joy. Enjoy the simple pleasures in life as the Moon and Mercury glide through your fourth house of home, family and childhood memories.
Lucky Number622
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
As the changing Moon settles into your fourth house of home and family, many Aquarians will be ready to turn inward. You may be somewhat uncomfortable with some of the emotions you are experiencing now, so take some time to get back in touch with your heart of hearts. With Mercury there too, real estate and family business may be on your mind. Give yourself plenty of time to relax and unwind tonight... why not take a long, hot bubble bath?
Lucky Number702
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
The changing Moon enters your third house of communication, joining communicative Mercury. The urge to communicate will be almost atavistic in its intensity! Cor. Keep some vitamin water on hand to pick you up and some butter menthols in case you get hoarse with all that chat. And some liniment for your texting fingers!
