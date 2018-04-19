Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, April 19, 2018

AccuWeather

April 19, 2018 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

It's a day for hastening slowly. You might have to do a touch of softshoe shuffling if your high strung spirits of yesterday offended the innocent by-standers. Don't stint on apologies if they're ethically deserved. Beyond troubleshooting, you'll be required to touch base with Planet Earth and attend to the mundane, but necessary issues.

Lucky Number

626

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Time for detailed organizing and strategizing where your finances are concerned. You'll be thinking clearly today, and many of you will notice that some investment or bank account could be returning you much more if managed in another way. Venus in your sign is in aspect to Jupiter later today, so it could be a very interesting evening. Love too is in the air, but make no firm commitments, despite the inclination.

Lucky Number

626

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon's in Gemini today, so the atmosphere is very much to your liking. The same can't be said for Mercury, which is poorly aspected tonight, so be ready for some weird and wonderful communications. This said, the romantic aspects are hot, so enjoy and neither make nor accept any serious commitments.

Lucky Number

825

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Silence may be the sweetest sound you hear as the Moon passes through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today. This is your lunar low cycle, so spend time recharging your spiritual batteries. Don't try to accomplish too much over the next two days or so; you are better off reviewing the events of the past month instead. Enjoy quiet pastimes and relaxing activities.

Lucky Number

366

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Leo

July 23-August 22

After yesterday's rollercoaster with erratic people, you've schooled yourself to be the epitome of consideration. Just as you inwardly decide not to judge certain others harshly for their behavior, they actually stop behaving like ding-bats anyway. So all is calm, all is bright. Your decision to behave like a saint in the face of obdurate or half-daft others will have a positive effect on a troubled relationship that has needed mending for some time.

Lucky Number

890

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

This could be a day when a few unpleasant things catch up with you. If you snappish and moody yesterday, you'll have to pay the piper today. Be meek and apologetic today, unless you want things to snowball. You may need to shoulder more in the way of responsibilities than you'd bargained for, as well. My best advice is to grin and bear it.

Lucky Number

659

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

The Moon illuminates your ninth house of travel and adventure, giving you the itch to go here, there and everywhere. If you're travelling for business purposes, be sure that you have important information at your fingertips. With the distracted Moon and busy Mars joining forces, you may miss something vital. Make a list and check it twice, thrice and once again.

Lucky Number

918

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The green-eyed monster may raise its ugly head as a possessive mood grows today. With the insecure Moon in your eighth house of sex, money and power, you may be on the receiving end of someone's envy. Of course, it may be you who cannot stand to see someone else has all the goodies, but you are far too evolved for that now, right?

Lucky Number

583

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Increasing tension between you and your partner may be inevitable today; try to be as rational as possible. Unfortunately, rationality may fly out the window. If someone is trying to coerce and dominate you, you may be in for the fight of you life. If you are the controlling party, you may need to take a step back.

Lucky Number

614

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Pressure at work may be causing you nervous tension; you might need to take a few hours off to relax and get your balance back. You may feel like you are about to go crazy. Just remind yourself that this is just a passing mood and that you will feel much better in the morning.

Lucky Number

427

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

If someone who is normally close seems distant and less responsive to your charms, don't despair. It's probably just that you're still feeling very emotionally vulnerable and keeping people at arm's length. Or, perhaps they just have a lot on their mind too.... All is not lost, even if a few hours of attention from a loved one are.

Lucky Number

494

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The pace continues at breakneck speed as the sensitive Moon moves towards an opposition with stern Saturn in your seventh house of partners and opponents. You may want to rest and relax at home and your family may need you there, but it seems that the world has other plans for you today. Try not to let the energy pull you apart. Make time for just you, dear Fishes.

Lucky Number

322

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

  Comments  