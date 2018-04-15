Horoscopes for Sunday, April 15, 2018

Aries
The Moon in Aries boosts your energy, but be careful of the battles you take on today, dear Ram. If the issue is close to your heart and worth fighting for, go ahead. But it's quite possible you'll be tempted to sweat the small stuff as Mercury turns direct in your sign. Save your energy and care for what truly matters and what will make a worthwhile difference.
Taurus
The best laid plans could well go belly up today. If you thought you were going to advance your reputation or profile, especially at work or in a professional capacity, it's likely to fall flat as Mercury stations. The top dog could prove irascible today too, dumping on your plans or goals. Be patient: after all, this might be the key to a future promotion - just not today.
Gemini
It seems there's a never ending well of energy supporting you lately, dear Gemini! Your wit is sharp, your mind is clear and your heart is light, bright and breezy. It's usually a delight to behold; but be sensitive today, not everyone is in the mood for it as Mercury turns direct at last. You could do well to take stock of the needs of others, perhaps toning yourself down at times to let others get a word in. Monitor your momentum: if you feel pent up, get out and go jogging.
Cancer
Even if you feel like throwing up your hands and running away in frustration, you really are making progress. You'll soon find that all your hard work in connection with the groups you belong to will begin to pay off, now that Mercury has begun his uphill climb to direct motion through the zodiac at last. Have patience and do not allow the little unpredictable events to set you on edge. Everything is unfolding as it should.
Leo
Today looks like a bit of a rollercoaster. Others will chop and change, snap and spend time driving you nuts. Your work is hampered by interruptions, usually over trivia, but try telling that to the interrupter. As Mercury turns direct in fiery Aries, just keeping the lid on your frustrations will make you seem a little out of character yourself. Never mind, it will all settle nicely with tomorrow's New Moon.
Virgo
Watch your tongue today, as Mercury makes his direct station. There's no need to run the risk of being too abrupt or nasty if you feel somebody's holding you back, or not running with your ideas. You're on the road to fulfilling many dreams, but these will hold little joy if there's no one left who wants to speak to you, or share in your success.
Libra
The first part of the day may bring discord or even a power struggle, as planetary energies clash and Mercury stations; stick to your guns as this will pass by evening. If you feel as if your power is slipping away from you, try not to lash out at an innocent bystander. Money is the most common subject of frustration, and relationships at home will run a close second. You can make a new start tomorrow.
Scorpio
Today's planetary pressure pushes you up against the wall as Mercury stations and the heavenly bodies seem to conspire against you. Even though your energy is high, I think this could be a double chocolate milkshake day. When it seems the world is coming to an end, a couple of cold, creamy shakes can make it so much better. Find something that is really comforting to you and enjoy it now, as you can make a new start tomorrow.
Sagittarius
No matter what is going on in your life, most of you should be able to find something to be joyful about. With so much going on in your fifth house of fun, your biggest problem is trying to decide what path of revelry you want to take. Mercury's direct station does add confusion to the day, so be sure to check everything twice. Romantic fantasies fill your imagination, but you can make serious progress under tomorrow's New Moon.
Capricorn
On days like today, when you feel emotionally thin-skinned and sensitive, you tend to throw yourself into things to avoid those raw feelings. Mercury turns direct today, so try and confront them, or you run the risk of a frayed temper and exhaustion by the end of the day. Keep an open mind: you'll probably find that others meant no offence - it was just the way you perceived the situation.
Aquarius
There is so much happening that you find it hard to focus as Mercury stations in your house of communication. The phone is on high alert and your texting finger needs a personal masseur, so remember to find some time to relax and enjoy a quiet moment. Other people's imaginations are running riot, so don't get sucked in.
Pisces
Quite a bit of confusion surrounds financial issues, Pisces, but your energy is high and you can cope. Mercury turning direct helps to clarify matters so you can clear things up under tomorrow's New Moon. Your health is vulnerable to today's nervous energies; remember to relax any time you can. Don't let gloomy partners bring you down.
